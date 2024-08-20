"The inside was covered in dirty handprints and there was even an empty 'Redbull' can in the rear driver's seat pocket."

Cybermuck

For months now, Tesla customers have been complaining about taking possession of grimy and muddy Cybertrucks.

As the Wall Street Journal reports, the sorry state of the vehicle often comes as a big disappointment, particularly considering the Cybertruck's outsize price tag.

"It wasn’t clean like a new car should be if you’re paying $100,000," owner Bill Walsh, who picked up his truck in April, told the WSJ.

Joy Ride

For weeks now, the Cybertruck Owners Club forum has been awash in reports of owners being delivered dirty trucks with muddy floors and plenty of dust.

"The inside was covered in dirty handprints and there was even an empty 'Redbull' can in the rear driver's seat pocket," one owner, who had waited five years for his truck, recalled in a post last month. "The tires look like they definitely have some mileage on them."

Others became immediately suspicious of somebody going for a "joyride" before delivery.

"Mine looked like it went off-roading with mud on the tires and also inside, but according to the service center most look this way because they are transported by rail and truck," another owner wrote in a March post.

Instead of relying on third-party dealers, Tesla takes care of much of the detailing work in-house. Employees at its sales centers are responsible for giving the trucks a once-over.

But judging by the filth encountered by anxious owners, Tesla is failing to cover the very basics — a glaring oversight, considering the Cybertruck's sky-high price tag.

According to the WSJ, even the parts from the factory site have been arriving covered in dust and dirt. The unusual truck's polygonal design also makes it incredibly time-consuming to clean. Its stainless steel in particular has proven to be a major fingerprint magnet.

Dust See

Apart from being delivered in a sorry state, the Cybertruck has had its fair share of technical problems, from an accelerator pedal that can get stuck to deforming tailgates and critical steering issues. If an owner were to crash their Cybertruck, its unusual design and hard-to-source replacement parts make it practically unrepairable — at least in a reasonable timeframe.

All that bad press has seemingly left a lasting impression. Tesla recently stopped taking orders for its cheapest Cybertruck, suggesting drying demand and a piling up inventory for its $100,000 version.

But considering the shoddy treatment — and the existence of a wealth of better-performing, more reliable, and far cheaper alternatives — the Cybertruck remains a questionable pick.

In short, it's far more of a status symbol and lifestyle choice than a cost-efficient way to get from point A to point B.

