Seriously?

Re-Recall

Tesla is recalling its rickety Cybertruck for the fourth time — and it's not something that can be fixed with an over-the-air software update.

The EV maker is hoping to fix trim pieces that can fly off while on the road and windshield wipers that aren't beefy enough to whip the four-foot blade across the truck's massive windshield.

More than 11,000 trucks that have been manufactured so far are affected, according to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. However, that doesn't mean Tesla has actually sold that many trucks — many are still in storage, transit, or dealership lots.

It's far from the first time Tesla has struggled with its brutalist pickup. In fact, it's not even the first sweeping recall of the troubled vehicle — and a near-certain sign that customers who shelled out up to $100,000 for the vehicle may be in for more headaches still to come.

Hazard Signals

Tesla announced that it'll replace the windshield wiper's motor for free. Earlier this month, users on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum were told by service technicians of a safety issue affecting the wiper, forcing Tesla to cancel deliveries.

And the errant trim piece, which is attached to the truck bed with an adhesive, will also have to be reworked since its habit of flying off while driving "could create a road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of injury or a collision," according to the NHTSA.

The carmaker already had to recall its truck earlier this year after discovering a glaring design flaw that could cause the accelerator pedal to get stuck.

Owners have also struggled with nearly impossible-to-source replacement parts, corroding body panels, razor-sharp edges, coolant leaks, ripped-off visors, cracking "armor glass," and "critical steering issues."

That's not to mention some particularly unfortunate owners who were delivered "lemons" that broke down almost immediately.

In short, the latest recall shouldn't come as a surprise as the Cybertruck proves to be a particularly unreliable — and potentially dangerous — piece of engineering. Tesla tried to reinvent the wheel, but ended up with a polygon.

