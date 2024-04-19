"It held the accelerator down 100 percent, full throttle."

Total Recall

Effectively every single Cybertruck that has been sold in the US is officially being recalled over a serious design flaw that can cause the massive pickup's accelerator pedal to get stuck.

In a safety recall report, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration noted that a pad on the accelerator pedal "may dislodge, which may cause the pedal to become trapped in the interior trim above the pedal."

Per the recall, all model years of the Cybertruck are affected — likely 100 percent of the 3,878 vehicles the EV maker has delivered so far.

It's a glaring oversight, and the safety implications are obvious as unintentionally flooring it could easily lead to a collision.

That's not to mention the Cybertruck's ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in around three seconds, giving owners very little time to react before it's too late.

Pedal to the Metal

Earlier this week, a video made its rounds on social media showing a Cybertruck owner discovering the cover of his accelerator pedal had come off.

"It held the accelerator down 100 percent, full throttle," the user reported. Fortunately, he pointed out that hitting the brake pedal "overrides" the accelerator pedal, and he was able to slow down.

"But every time I lifted the brake, it would accelerate again," the owner said. "So I stopped the car, and put it in park."

According to the NHTSA, the regulator was first notified of the problem on March 31.

Tesla has since said that it isn't aware of any "collisions, injuries, or deaths" related to the issue, as The Verge reports, and that it has started notifying stores and service centers of the recall starting today.

While it's far from the first major recall affecting the Elon Musk-run company, it's a particularly egregious one. The 6,600-pound, stainless steel-clad truck has already been described as being very dangerous to other more vulnerable road users, including pedestrians and cyclists.

EU regulators have also balked at approving the Cybertruck.

