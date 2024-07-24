"All right Cybertruck, if you don't start acting right soon, we're going to rip you apart and put a diesel in you."

Making Lemonade

In a perhaps misguided experiment, a mechanic has bought a wrecked Tesla Cybertruck and is now trying to revive it from the dead — though none of his fixes are working so far.

"All right Cybertruck, if you don't start acting right soon, we're going to rip you apart and put a diesel [engine] in you," Kyle Wade, the mechanic behind the popular YouTube account BoostedBoiz, said in one of his videos as he gestured at the totaled EV.

Wade bought the vehicle a few weeks ago, calling it the "world's first totaled Cybertruck." Earlier this year, a Ford Edge had struck the Cybertruck in question, t-boning it at an intersection.

It was rendered undriveable due to extensive damage to the two passenger doors and a bent rear tired rod, among other issues. Wade bought it for an undisclosed amount and towed it back to his Florida mechanic shop.

In a fruitless 30 minute video, he shows the nitty-gritty of trying to fix the vehicle, from replacing the battery to resetting the onboard car sensors, all to no avail.

It's basically a "big old stainless paperweight," he said in the video.

Electric Slide

Wade is still committed to turning this lemon into lemonade, but the journey looks like an uphill battle. With all the onboard electronic equipment, specialized sensors and other hi-tech gizmos, it's going to be herculean effort to try to fix this thing. There aren't many Cybertrucks on the road, and hence most mechanics don't have much experience working on them — nevermind the near-nonexistent market for replacement parts.

Nevertheless, it's a great experiment because it shows what the future of auto repair may or may not look like.

For Tesla vehicles that aren't involved in accidents and just need regular maintenance, frequent repairs may be a rude awakening to the overall fragility of certain EVs.

Though it's long been predicted that electric vehicles wouldn't be as expensive to maintain, a recent report from JD Power found that Tesla vehicles are breaking down more often compared to cars powered by fossil fuels.

That should give pause to anybody who's interested in purchasing a Cybertruck, which has been hit with numerous reports about the vehicle breaking down.

