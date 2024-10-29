Are Cybertruck owners living under a Cyberrock?

Cyberstock

A Tesla Cybertruck owner was puzzled after encountering a "female" who was "laughing hysterically" at his truck.

In a post on the Cybertruck Owners Forum, the owner assumed that "she could have been having a weird reaction to a stroke or something but I’m pretty sure I saw what I saw."

In a separate incident, he recounted, a "guy in a Nissan Tundra" called him a "douchebag," asking him "who the fuck" would "drive something like that?"

"I could be a little paranoid, but I think I saw what I saw, more or less," the owner wrote.

Needless to say, the owner appears to be living under a massive, 6,600-pound, stainless steel-clad rock. The Cybertruck has been widely mocked ever since it went on sale late last year over its divisive design, extremely high price, tendency to fall apart, and perhaps above all as a stand-in for the increasingly embarrassing disintegration of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The truck has earned itself many colorful nicknames, including "Incel Camino," "WankPanzer," and — our personal favorite — "Deplorean," an ode to the only other stainless steel production vehicle ever made.

In many ways, the vehicle serves as a $100,000 MAGA hat that's become synonymous with lunatic conspiracy theories and Musk's increasingly racist antics.

Tesla Tears

Other Cbertruck owners also noted that they were becoming the target of "IRL bullies."

"The 'laughter' is obviously fake or highly exaggerated in hopes you see them and feel bad," another seemingly deluded forum user hypothesized, somehow suggesting the Cybertruck wasn't hilarious to look at.

The truck has become a lightning rod of online discourse, with its official Reddit forum going private after users received a flood of relentless mockery. Meanwhile, other forums like the cheekily-named "CyberStuck" subreddit, have attracted well over 100,000 users.

The truck, the end product of one of Musk's personal obsessions, has become the ultimate symbol of poor life choices and a willingness to ignore and perhaps forgive the mercurial CEO's blatantly racist and often deeply misinformed beliefs.

In short, it really doesn't take much to realize why Cybertruck owners are being mocked while driving down the road.

And while one Cybertruck Owners Forum user suggested that all of this would "subside" following the imminent election, we'd wager that the mockery directed at their questionable investment is far from over.

