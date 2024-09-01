Winter is coming.

Deep Freeze

Tesla's Cybertruck has had a rough welcome this year ever since it was released to the paying public, from hail stones cracking its so-called armor glass to the vehicle just dying doing normal car stuff.

So how will it do when the temperature plummets and winter has come? Well, some Redditors are speculating that road salt spread on wintry roads won't be so kind to the Cybertruck's aluminum frame, not to mention its extremely high maintenance steel exterior.

They may well be right. Metal experts and people who shape aluminum for various applications know that the metal does corrode and weaken in the presence of salt water under certain conditions.

Though it's not clear what kind of protective coating is covering the aluminum or the quality of the metal, the fact that the consumer model of the vehicle has had a whole host of quality control issues should give anybody cause for concern.

"Brilliant," one Redditor posted. "We sent you an unfinished truck that will deteriorate within weeks of contacting road salt. Good luck."

Bad Idea

Corrosion isn't the only cold weather problem facing the brutalist pickup.

Last winter, there were numerous reports of the Cybertruck getting stuck in the snow while off roading, which drew derision from the public.

And that's not even getting into range issues when cold weather saps the juice out of electric vehicle batteries. In January, Tesla owners were left out in the cold in Chicago when a steep drop in temperature made it difficult for them to charge their EVs, with things getting so bad that Supercharger stations became a graveyard for abandoned Tesla vehicles.

So now enter the Cybertruck, cooked up as a futuristic tank-like car in the mind of CEO Elon Musk, who has touted that the vehicle is ready for the apocalypse, and you have a disaster waiting to happen because there will be many more Cybertrucks on the roads than ever before with inexperienced drivers who don't know how to drive in rough conditions, and an aluminum body that may crack from repeated exposure to road salt.

All we can say is good luck to everybody with a Cybertruck, because winter is coming.

More on the Tesla Cybertruck: Burglar Discovers You Can “Peel” Cybertruck and Access the Inside