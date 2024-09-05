The Cybertruck hath been cyber-bullied.

Cryber-Baby

The Cybertruck may have a (sort of) bulletproof shell — but its owners, it seems, are decidedly thinner-skinned.

As of Tuesday, the r/Cybertruck subreddit, one of the biggest online hubs for owners and enthusiasts of the unwieldy Tesla pickup truck, has suddenly gone private, or "restricted," in Reddit's terminology.

We're not privy to the exact reason why, but it's almost certainly because of the widespread mockery and derision the forum — and its precious truck — was subject to, not to mention all the trolls trying to infiltrate its ranks.

"The sub is private/approved only, if you would like to join please use the request to join box," reads a message to outsiders. "Your profile will be checked."

Head Turner

As these things tend to go, the decision to turn away prying eyes has only invited further ridicule, especially on the r/CyberStuck forum — get it? — which was created to mock the original subreddit.

"I heard you now need proof of ownership," one user joked in a thread about the news. "A picture of your Cybertruck being towed on a flatbed back to the service center will suffice."

Before closing its doors, the Cybertruck subreddit boasted around 72,000 subscribers. Sizeable, but not even half of its parodic cousin, which has 154,000 and counting.

And that about sums up the Cybertruck's whole deal: it's only meant to sell in low volumes, but still incurs a legion of haters. Such is the consequence of its provocative design, and of the even more polarizing image of the automaker's CEO Elon Musk.

Tactical Withdrawal

Apparently this isn't the first time the subreddit has thought about going private, either. According to a screenshot of an old announcement, the sub's moderators also claimed it would take it "restricted" last November, citing "trolls and toxic individuals."

It's unclear if it followed through on that promise at the time, though. But better late than never.

Regardless, we doubt that there'll be any shortage of bafflingly stupid self-owns by Cybertruck owners in the future, closed subreddit or not.

Even though its dodgy reliability track record is the butt of every joke by now, somehow the mere act of getting behind the wheel of one of these trucks inspires people to do things with them that can really only end in disaster, like taking them off-roading, or God forbid, embarking on a literal Arctic expedition. (And let's not forget the real peril: going through a car wash.)

And well, keep the acts of tomfoolery comin'. We'll be watching.

More on Tesla: Huge Tesla Fan Says X Has Shadowbanned His Posts After He Complained About Defective Cybertruck