This is so embarrassing.

Mud Flap

Even though Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called the Cybertruck tough and ready for the apocalypse, there's been a rash of videos showing the tank-like Cybertruck getting stuck in everything from mud to sand to snow, eliciting amusement and derision from the peanut gallery.

To help these unfortunate motorists, Tesla engineer Wes Morrill has suggested the company add a new feature to the Cybertruck: instructions on how to get unstuck.

"No one is an expert the first time they drive off-road but anyone can learn," he posted on X. "Have been considering 'stuck detection' to give drivers a pop up suggestion when stuck with ideas on how to get un-stuck. Air down tires, try using trail assist, raise ride height, try sand mode, etc."

Morrill was responding to a video bit from conservative commentator Tucker Carlson who took the Cybertruck into the rugged woods of Maine and then got stuck in rough terrain, prompting a Cybertruck fan to tag Morrill for comment.

The unstuck feature seems needed, because let's face it: probably most Cybertruck owners have never driven a truck or taken it off-roading, because a majority of typical truck drivers don't think it's a "real" truck and it seems many Cybertruck owners bought the vehicle because they are fans of Musk or are huge nerds.

Real people experiencing it. As they said any truck may have been stuck in the same situation. No one is an expert the first time they drive off-road but anyone can learn. Have been considering "stuck detection" to give drivers a pop up suggestion when stuck with ideas on how to… — Wes (@wmorrill3) August 24, 2024

Road Tough

Ever since the Cybertruck was released to the public, people have tested its limitations, from blasting it with a flamethrower to shooting firearms at its seemingly tough exterior.

But these are extreme edge cases. If anything, the Cybertruck seems to be vulnerable to the twists and turns of regular life on America's roads.

Despite being marketed as able to withstand hail, for instance, there's been at least one report of its armor glass getting cracked by just that.

Adding to this are reports of the Cybertruck whiffing at conventional truck tasks like hauling material in its bed or driving through standing water or towing.

And that's not to mention numerous incidents of the Cybertruck just dying for doing regular car things.

This all looks bad, but maybe Musk shouldn't have oversold its capabilities. Then again, what do we know?

