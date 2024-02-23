You'd never guess what happened.

Testing the Waters

How well can the Tesla Cybertruck handle traversing water? If you take CEO Elon Musk at his word, the bulky SUV can double as a boat. If you go by the automaker's warranty, on the other hand: probably not that well.

Adding to the confusion, Tesla released a "wade mode" in December to optimize the Cybertruck for driving through water. So, well, what is it?

To settle the debate, a YouTuber known as "TechRax," whose whole shtick is destroying tech hardware, decided to drive one of these things straight through a really deep body of water, getting remarkable footage in the process — but also, perhaps, predictable results.

In short, the distinctly shaped EV managed to drive through the water all right, but not without a few things breaking — a pretty entertaining example of why you should absolutely not treat a Cybertruck like a seafaring vessel, whatever Musk may claim.

Full Scheme Ahead

To prepare for the aquatic gauntlet, the YouTuber set the Cybertruck to its off-road mode, which shows a disclaimer that states that any damage isn't covered by the warranty. Once past that screen, he activates "wade mode," which ominously warns to "proceed at your own risk."

The driving mode raises the ride height of the Cybertruck and then pressurizes the battery pack, which supposedly helps ward off water that might spill in.

On the initial foray, the driver takes the SUV through a relatively shallow "puddle." But several tests later, and the Cybertruck is plowing through water high enough to reach up to its headlights — and that's just when it's still.

Ill advisedly, the driver really doesn't take it slow, kicking up a heavy bow wave that completely swallows the hood of the car. It's pretty much the worst way you could drive a car through water, but makes for a pretty challenging test (and, admittedly, a fun video).

Sinking Feeling

Credit where credit's due: the Cybertruck looked triumphant during the tests, albeit a little piggish. After the fact, though, things weren't quite as glorious.

For one, TechRax discovered that a plastic piece of the car's fender had been dislodged during the test. While he was able to pop it back into place, another plastic component in the rear bumper looked like it'd take more work to fix.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, some of the electronics were damaged as well. The exterior buttons that controlled the Cybertruck's tonneau cover and tailgate had stopped working, but could still be opened and closed via the mobile app.

All told, the immediate damage isn't too bad, but we may not be getting the full picture. TechRax ended by saying he could still "hear water swishing around" in the car.Some of the damage that flooding causes, like rust, can take time to take hold. When it does, it can totally ruin a car — so in the end, the YouTuber may very well live up to his destructive shtick.

