A Cybertruck bro filmed himself trying to destroy the expensive vehicle in dramatic fashion: by attempting to hack through it using a large axe.

In a newly-resurfaced video originally posted by the notorious Elon Musk fanboys at Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, the dude takes the axe to the Cybertruck, striking it repeatedly on the left passenger side door.

With his co-bro filming him from multiple angles, the unidentified man hacks away repeatedly at the car, leaving some solid divots in its stainless steel "exoskeleton."

Cybertruck Bent a pick axe. It’s insane to see how tough this truck is. pic.twitter.com/bJ7vQAfGYS — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) June 2, 2024

While the Cybertruck looks like it handled the beating reasonably well, the men behind the video didn't open the freshly-dented door to see if there was interior damage.

Naturally, the folks at the r/Cyberstuck subreddit made sure to point out the discrepancy.

"Now open the door and show the panel," one Redditor quipped, adding a "lol" in at the end for good measure.

"Better yet, open and close the windows," another responded. "Bet at least one of those steps won't work."

Indeed, though the Cybertruck itself survived the axing — and, it appears, assaults with both a sledgehammer and a pickaxe from the same guys — the cracking sounds that it made in the midst of the assault didn't exactly inspire confidence.

As yet another user noted, automotive vlogger WhistlinDiesel demonstrated a similar effect last year when he had nearly a dozen of his cronies attack a Cybertruck with various implements. Ultimately, the car itself was mostly okay, but the door panel did come off easily afterward, suggesting that the durability Musk had been promising for years has some serious caveats.

For all its many well-documented issues, Cybertrucks are apparently so difficult to axe one's way into that firefighters were not able to do so in viral videos that circulated last September — a different kind of safety issue for the increasingly unpopular Tesla that was recently subjected to a near-total recall.

Poking fun at this uneven dynamic, podcaster Pat Blanchfield tweeted last year that it's "so cool that firemen can’t get you out of a burning cybertruck with their axes but a thief in a parking lot can peel open its windows with an adze in seconds" — a reference to yet another viral moment showing someone "peeling" a Cybertruck's window pane off with ease and gaining access to its interior.

When it comes to the Cybertruck, almost nothing surprises us anymore — but it is pretty hilarious that it's seemingly solid in some ways and a complete lemon in others.

