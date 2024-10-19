Learning the hard way.

Fun Control

What's more alpha male than driving around in a big, red-blooded Cybertruck? Shooting one, of course.

In a video that's gone viral on social media, some dude in a tank top and shorts — purportedly porn star Dante Colle — stares down a Cybertruck parked in the middle of a field, raises his handgun, and fires, putting one through the stainless steel ass of the vehicle.

Based on the man's dramatic reaction, the huge bullet hole in his ride isn't how he expected his little experiment to turn out.

"Fuck!" he yells. Then he drops his firearm to the ground and buries his head in his hands.

The hysteric cameraman spells it out for us. "I don't think it's bulletproof!"

pic.twitter.com/UkNgUiGHMz — Fck Around N Find Out (@FAFO_TV) October 16, 2024

Dumb and Dumber

There's a lot of stupid stuff going on here. Shooting a Cybertruck, for one.

Shooting it while barely standing a dozen feet away — which in all likelihood means he was actually lucky that the round went clean through, because otherwise he could've been in the path of a dangerous ricochet.

And of course, there's the big no-no of chucking a gun onto the ground, seemingly without engaging the safety.

It's kind of a miracle that the only thing to get hurt out of this was the not-so-impenetrable Cybertruck — and probably the owner's wallet.

Idiotproof

Elon Musk has long claimed that the Cybertruck can protect against gunfire — ever since the vehicle was first unveiled nearly five years ago, when he infamously smashed one of its "bulletproof" windows. Ahead of the pickup's launch in November 2023, Tesla doubled down on the bulletproof messaging.

But, like a lot of his other claims about the unorthodox vehicle — such as its capability of doubling as a boat — it's proved more than a little dubious.

Naturally, common sense hasn't stopped Cybertruck owners from putting those claims to the test. (Doing dumb stuff is seemingly a rite of passage for owners of the brutalist pickup.)

Add it to all the other tales of the Cybertruck's questionable reliability, and this is just one more drama-laden dent in its image as an "Apocalypse-proof" vehicle.

