In Retrospect

Over 27,000 Cybertrucks are being recalled due to a glitch causing the rearview camera view to be delayed, a glaring safety oversight that could result in crashes.

As Reuters reports, it's the biggest Cybertruck recall to date and the fifth in less than a year.

In April, the brutalist pickup was recalled due to a disastrous issue with accelerator pedals getting stuck in the down position. In June, more than 11,000 trucks were recalled over trim pieces that can fly off while on the road and windshield wipers that aren't beefy enough.

In short, Tesla's controversial truck appears to be a massive, 6,600-pound safety hazard on wheels — and seemingly can't stop being recalled since going on sale in November.

Lagging Mirrors

According to Tesla's filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the latest bug causes the rearview camera view to only show up after a two-second delay after putting the vehicle in reverse.

The bug could also cause the display to go blank for up to eight seconds after shifting into reverse.

US federal safety standards require a boot-up time of less than two seconds, as Bloomberg reports.

The EV maker claims that all Cybertrucks currently being produced have already received a fix in the form of a software update.

It's nonetheless yet another incident highlighting Tesla's ongoing difficulties in ensuring the safety of its highly divisive truck.

Most recently, a small number of Cybertruck owners received an over-the-air software update enabling a "Supervised" version of Tesla's controversial "Full Self-Driving" software.

As a video shared over the weekend demonstrated, the software is far from ready for prime time, causing a Cybertruck to turn into the median strip of Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

