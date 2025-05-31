Tesla Can't Find Legal Places to Store All Its Unsold Cybertrucks

Tesla's in hot water.

Suburban Wasteland

Tesla is seriously struggling to find enough room for all of its unsold Cybertrucks.

In a particularly dramatic example, the increasingly unpopular pickups have been piling up in the parking lot of a shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond store in a Detroit suburb shopping center, Automotive News reports, in a violation of local code.

The landlord was notified that the vehicle storage was not "permitted," and local officials have started the "enforcement process," per Automotive News.

It's yet another sign that Tesla's Cybertruck has been a major flop. Earlier this month, Electrek reported that Tesla had amassed over 10,000 units worth a staggering $800 million of unsold Cybertruck inventory.

The EV maker has also reportedly slowed down production and moved workers from the line entirely at its manufacturing facility in Texas, indicating massively waning demand and growing anti-Tesla sentiment.

Paper Weight

What to do with all of these unsold Cybertrucks has seemingly become a major issue. A video that went viral on Instagram last week showed rows of the stainless steel-clad vehicles sitting in the otherwise deserted parking lot.

"Look at what you're missing," a person in the video joked. "Need a Cybertruck? We got you."

Tesla's sales have fallen off a cliff worldwide, largely a result of backlash against Musk's embrace of far-right idealism and a surge in cheaper — and often better — alternatives, particularly from China.

The Cybertruck has become the poster child of the burgeoning anti-Tesla movement, resulting in frequent vandalism and outright mockery.

And top top it all off, used Cybertruck prices are cratering, making it an extremely costly and unwise investment.

More on the Cybertruck: Watch in Horror as Cybertruck Driver Plays "Grand Theft Auto" While Screaming Down Highway on Self-Driving Mode