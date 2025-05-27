In a video as scary as it is stupid, a Cybertruck driver has filmed himself playing Grand Theft Auto V while roaring down a highway in full self-driving (FSD) mode.

Initially posted on Instagram by a user that calls himself "CTJesu55," the unsettling FSD clip has since made its way to other social networks as folks watch on in awe and fury as the postercontrols a virtual Cybertruck in GTA — a franchise, in a meta twist, that's largely centered around the satirical celebration of reckless driving — while ignoring the real one he's supposed to be monitoring.

Tesla Cybertruck driver plays GTA V while FSD (Full Self-Driving) is active. $TSLA pic.twitter.com/RuSAN930p6 — TeslaDashCam (@TeslaCamera) May 22, 2025

So egregious was this FSD display that even some Tesla stans were upset by the antics of the poster, whose real first name is apparently Adeel.

"This is the kind of crap that will ruin it for everyone... Company, shareholders, other Tesla FSD users, everyone," one X user wrote in reply to the video, which was posted by the TeslaDashCams account. "Please be a responsible driver."

"Stick to air guitar, please," another implored.

Others still wondered how the self-styled "Cybertruck Jesus" managed to get away with holding a PlayStation controller while in FSD — a feat that should, per the rules for the misleadingly-named feature, garner a loud warning from Tesla's operating system.

(It seems, per online consensus and the fact that the sensor is blacked out by a big circle in the CTJesu55 video, that he used some sort of device to block Tesla's eye-sensing cameras that can detect when drivers aren't paying attention to the road. Another user noted that they block theirs with a condom.)

"Meanwhile," one X user joked, "my FSD screams at me if I try to change the radio station."

Elsewhere, the comments were overwhelmingly derisive.

"This is literally what GTA would make a satire about," wrote one user on the video game's subreddit.

The most stinging burn, however, might go to blogger Cooper Lund.

"I don’t think it’s a particularly hot take," Lund lamented on Bluesky, "to say the person who posted a timelapse of themself playing GTA V on the interstate in their Cybertruck should be in prison."

The future, apparently, is here — and it's way, way dumber than we ever expected.

More on Cybertrucks tricks: Cybertruck Guy Makes Mocha Frappuccino While Cruising on Self-Driving Mode