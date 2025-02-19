Cybertruck fan Jeremy Judkins, who has seemingly made owning the divisive vehicle his entire personality, made a "mocha frappuccino" while the car's "Full Self-Driving" driver assistance feature was steering it through the streets.

The video shows Judkins giddy with excitement as he uses a red Vitamix blender to make the concoction. The Cybertruck's steering yoke can be seen completing turns on its own as he licks the blender's tamper.

"All you have to do is keep your eyes on the road," he wrote in the video's caption.

If the video makes your blood boil, that's more or less the point. It's a dangerous stunt primarily designed to stir up reactions online. And given the latest developments in Washington, DC, there's a good chance he'll get away with it as well.

At least, as Judkins himself is willing to admit, Tesla still maintains that the current "Supervised" version of FSD "requires a fully attentive driver."

Nonetheless, we've already come across countless instances of Tesla owners falling for the EV maker's misleading marketing. Earlier this month, a Cybertruck owner warned others that his vehicle "made no attempt to slow down" before wrapping itself around a pole while on FSD. Last week, a video made the rounds on social media showing the feature veering a different Cybertruck owner straight into the path of a pickup driving toward him in the opposing lane, forcing him to intervene in the last second.

Musk has promised that a supposedly "unsupervised" version of the software is coming later this year. But whether he'll make good on his promise remains to be seen, especially given his abysmal track record of making similar claims.

Apart from some seriously flawed driver assistance software, the Cybertruck has been turned into a lightning rod in today's political landscape. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's wrecking ball approach to the US government under Trump, in particular, has turned the pickup into a symbol of his most diehard fanboys, attracting plenty of vandalism and outright protests at Tesla dealerships across the country.

The negative attention and association with Musk hasn't dissuaded Judkins — far from it, in fact.

"Tesla haters are literally insane and most of them should probably be thrown in jail for the stuff they are saying lately," he wrote in a recent tweet, accusing those who sold their Teslas in light of Musk's appalling behavior of "virtue signaling."

In short, Judkins is the poster child of a Musk fanboy, willing to make owning a Cybertruck and apologizing for the richest man in the world his primary goal in life.

Judkins may think that pointlessly endangering other drivers on the road for internet cloud is funny. And in many ways, his efforts are paying off, given the tens of thousands of followers he's amassed on Musk's social media platform X-formerly-Twitter.

Judkin's online presence also highlights that there's plenty to gain from all the hate directed at the brand right now.

"Being a Tesla owner brings the most drama and attention on social media," he wrote in a tweet. "I love it. I’ve been more successful on social media than I could ever imagine."

Whether Judkins will ever face any consequences for publishing proof of his distracted driving remains to be seen. Now that Musk has kicked off his vengeful plot to get back at the regulators who once investigated his companies, the rules surrounding what you're allowed and not allowed to do while driving a Tesla in public could soon change.

More on Tesla: Tesla Driver Issues Warning After His Cybertruck Totals Itself on "Full Self-Driving" Mode