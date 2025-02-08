Talk about conflict of interest.

Who's Next?

Billionaire Elon Musk's barely legal lackeys at his DOGE group have infiltrated their latest victim: the US Labor Department.

It's a particularly hairy situation, even by the fraught standards of DOGE, because the department has investigated several of Musk's enterprises, including Tesla and SpaceX.

And given Musk's well-documented extremely vindictive nature, it's not impossible the richest man in the world may try to single them out for retribution.

His ventures have a well-established record of violating the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is a regulatory agency of the Department of Labor.

OSHA has previously fined Musk's SpaceX, Tesla, and even the Boring Company for countless safety incidents. SpaceX even kept the death of a worker secret, as OSHA inspectors found in November 2023.

Federal investigators are also currently looking into a separate death at Tesla's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, which occurred in August.

In short, having Musk's lackeys stir things up at the Labor Department isn't just a massive cybersecurity disaster waiting to happen — it's an enormous conflict of interest as well.

Not OSHA

As the Associated Press reports, a group of labor unions sued DOGE to protect sensitive information about workers, some of whom may have previously filed safety complaints against their employers.

According to the AP, DOGE hasn't accessed any data about these employees just yet. The federal judge who's been put in charge of the lawsuit has yet to make a decision of whether to block DOGE from accessing the Labor Department's systems.

However, unions are trying to get ahead of the problem by jumping into action now.

"At every step, DOGE is violating multiple laws, from constitutional limits on executive power, to laws protecting civil servants from arbitrary threats and adverse action, to crucial protections for government data collected and stored on hundreds of millions of Americans," union lawyers representing Democracy Forward wrote in a complaint.

