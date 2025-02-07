Just yesterday, a young Department of Government Efficiency staffer resigned after his incredibly racist tirades on social media came to light.

Now, his former boss Elon Musk is already seeing if he can have him back.

Ever the civil servant, the self-styled "First Buddy" floated the idea via a poll on X — his favored institution of democratic governance.

"Bring back @DOGE staffer who made inappropriate statements via now deleted pseudonym?" Musk wrote Friday morning.

With over 385,000 votes cast, 78 percent answered, "Yes."

"Big Balls deserves a 2nd chance..." opined one Musk fan, seemingly confusing Elez with the 19-year-old DOGE staffer with the crude online moniker. "Seriously though, have a talk to about the racist stuff. Not cool."

"True," Musk replied.

Who was this erstwhile DOGE lackey? 25-year-old Marko Elez, among the group's lieutenants who seized access to the Treasury Department's payment system.

An investigation by The Wall Street Journal found that Elez, a Rutgers alum and computer science major, used a recently-deleted X account to boast about his racist beliefs and advocate for eugenics.

"Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool," read one post made in July.

In September, Elez tweeted that "You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity."

"Normalize Indian hate," he suggested that same month.

Would it also surprise you to learn that he weighed in on Israel's invasion of Gaza in a way that managed to piss literally everyone off? "I would not mind at all if Gaza and Israel were both wiped off the face of the Earth," Elez tweeted in June.

"Inappropriate statements," indeed. This is the guy that Elon wants back, who he trusts to systematically hollow out the federal government?

Well, according to Vice President JD Vance, maybe he deserves a shot at redemption.

"I obviously disagree with some of Elez's posts, but I don't think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid's life," Vance tweeted in response to Elon's poll, admonishing journalists for trying to "destroy" Elez's life. "So I say bring him back."

"If he's a bad dude or a terrible member of the team, fire him for that," Vance added.

Yes, Elez is still pretty young. But you might argue that gloating about how racist you are might make you a bad dude. He can still turn things around — but redemption doesn't mean he has to be let back into an operation to determine the very functioning of the federal government.

Plus, he might be better off not being in constant proximity to Musk, who makes racist rants with impunity — not to mention Nazi salutes.

