Was he caught with his hands in the cookie jar?

DOGE Whistle

One of Elon Musk's lackeys at his DOGE group, Marko Elez, unexpectedly resigned on Thursday after the Wall Street Journal revealed a litany of extremely racist social media posts he'd apparently made shortly before joining the team.

The exact reason for his abrupt departure remains unclear. However, as Wired reports, White House officials seem to have provided incorrect information about Elez only being given "read-only" permissions to the US Treasury codebase, hinting at the possibility that he could have been in trouble for things other than the egregiously racist posts linked to his departure.

According to Wired, Elez did in fact have write access, allowing him to push unvetted and untested changes straight to the Treasury's payments system — a nightmare scenario that could introduce all sorts of cybersecurity vulnerabilities and leave doors open for adversary hacker groups.

In other words, given Musk's well-established leniency and penchant for racist ideologies, there may be far more to the story than the WSJ's reporting lets on. Did Elez push code changes to a payments system responsible for a gargantuan $5.45 trillion in 2024?

Put simply, it looks like Elon's DOGE boy was doing something naughty — and regardless of whether he had "permission" from Musk, he may have ended up taking the fall for it.

Cookie Jar

Adding to the ominous signs around Elez' activity and departure, the blog Talking Points Memo reported this week that Elez had made "extensive changes" to the system before his write access was revoked on February 5. In other words, it sounds a lot like White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was either intentionally or unintentionally obfuscating the truth by claiming that Elez only had "read" permissions.

On the same day his code-writing privileges were rescinded, a federal judge ruled to temporarily restrict any DOGE staffers from making changes to the payment system in light of a lawsuit filed against DOGE, specifically singling out Elez and fellow DOGE employee Tom Krause.

Lawmakers are now demanding answers following the allegedly unlawful infiltration of the US government's treasure chest.

"People will be held accountable for the crimes they’re committing in this coup attempt," senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), who has publicly demanded answers about DOGE's "illegal seizure of Americans' private data," told Wired. "I’m not letting up on my investigation of what these Musk hatchet men are up to."

