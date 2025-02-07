A teenage member of billionaire Elon Musk's DOGE boys — a youthful entourage currently slicing its way through the federal government — was previously fired from an internship after being accused of leaking sensitive data to a competitor.

The 19-year-old high school grad Edward Coristine, also known by the online moniker "Big Balls," was "terminated for leaking internal information to the competitors," according to a June 2022 message reviewed by Bloomberg.

It's yet another sign that Musk did practically zero vetting while building out his A-team of young men who are now plundering a growing number of government agencies.

Should we really let a teen, who was literally fired for leaking data, loose on huge swathes of highly sensitive government data, let alone without the required security clearances?

The news comes after fellow DOGE lackey Marko Elez unexpectedly resigned on Thursday after the Wall Street Journal revealed a litany of extremely racist social media posts.

However, it remains unclear whether Elez departed due to the racist messaging or for ransacking the US Treasury Department's payments system and pushing through code changes.

In short, Musk's clown car of DOGE boys aren't just woefully underprepared, inexperienced, and unqualified for the job. Some of them also have histories of leaking company secrets and making racist comments — and that's just what's been publicly revealed.

As Wired previously reported, Coristine also ran a company called Tesla.Sexy LLC, which controls dozens of web domains, and offers AI chatbot services to the Russian market.

But holding down an internship at the age of 17 seemingly proved too difficult.

"I can confirm that Edward Coristine's brief contract was terminated after the conclusion of an internal investigation into the leaking of proprietary company information that coincided with his tenure," a spokesperson for Path Network, where Coristine interned, told Bloomberg.

Worse yet, Coristine bragged about sharing company secrets on Discord, writing that "I had access to every single machine" in late 2022, weeks after being fired, as quoted by Bloomberg.

According to the report, he also posted a "mix of discussions about Path Network, coder-talk and lewd insults" on Telegram. Coristine also sought out a "capable, powerful & reliable L7," a type of DDoS cyberattack that aims to knock out websites by overwhelming them with internet traffic.

Apart from leaking company secrets, Coristine also worked as a camp counselor and at the warehouse of his dad's popcorn company, Lesser Evil.

The latest drama adds to the sense that DOGE is a massive cybersecurity disaster waiting to happen, and given Musk's historically terrible job of vetting people for the job, it's only a matter of time.

"Giving Elon Musk's goon squad access to systems that control payments to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and other key federal programs is a national security nightmare," senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) told Bloomberg.

"Every hour new disturbing details emerge to prove that these guys have no business anywhere close to sensitive information or critical networks," he added.

