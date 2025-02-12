Days after a Tesla Cybertruck wrapped itself around a pole while the carmaker's infamous "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) feature was turned on, yet another video of a terrifying run-in involving the vehicle and the software is making the rounds on social media.

The video shows a Cybertruck driving down a straight country road with the driver assistance feature activated, when an SUV approaches it from the opposite direction. At the very last second, the Cybertruck attempts to turn left into what appears to be a driveway, forcing the driver to seize control and intervene.

"Oh god, Jesus!" the driver exclaims, yanking the steering yoke to the right to narrowly avoid a frontal collision. A closeup of the Cybertruck's dash display shows that Tesla's Full Self-Driving software indeed intended to cross the other lane, seemingly ignoring the oncoming vehicle — which the software does register — completely.

The terrifying run-in is yet another indication that Tesla's driver assistance software needs serious work — and can easily get somebody hurt or even killed without timely intervention. That's despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk reiterating that a supposedly "unsupervised" version of the software is coming later this year, a foreboding glimpse of what's still in store for anybody who happens to share the road with a Tesla.

"I got my 2025 dual motor about 2 weeks ago and have LOVED it!" the owner, who goes by chasesmithrel, wrote in a post on the Cybetruck Owners Club forum. "I’ve been enjoying FSD and all its cool features."

"I did have a big scare the other day and wanted to share/get advice," the owner recalled. "Backstory to the video, it has trouble turning into my driveway, it always wants to turn into the plant nursery beside my driveway (even though it has it right in the map) and I was recording it to show my dad the issue."

"There was a truck coming from the other direction and it tried to turn right as the the [sic] truck was passing," the post reads. "If I wouldn’t have snatched the wheel it could have been a head on collision."

"This is my first Tesla and I’m worried about using FSD again," chasesmithrel wrote.

Other users on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum quickly chimed in, arguing that FSD was more of a party trick to show off to friends.

"I love this tech, but I'm still a bit paranoid to place too much trust in it for the moment," one user wrote.

Tesla owners have been testing the controversial feature on public roads for several years now. We've come across plenty of close calls and collisions involving the feature.

Regulators are also investigating hundreds of crashes and dozens of deaths involving FSD and its overarching Autopilot suite. There have also been countless lawsuits filed against Tesla by surviving family members.

But now that Musk has assumed control over swathes of the US government, he could be in a position to strongarm regulators into submission, clearing the path for future — and potentially even more dangerous — iterations of Tesla's driver assistance software.

Experts warn that it's only a matter of time until Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency come after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has been investigating Tesla for many years now. According to the Associated Press, the agency currently has six pending investigations into the carmaker's self-driving software.

"NHTSA has been a thorn in Musk’s side for over the last decade and he’s grappled with almost every three-letter agency in the Beltway," Wall Street automotive analyst Daniel Ives told the AP. "That’s all created what looks to be a really big soap opera in 2025."

Apart from questionable driver assistance features, the Cybertruck has turned out to be a real lemon for many owners. In December, the Cybertruck faced its seventh recall by the NHTSA, despite only having hit the streets a year prior — and one new analysis found that it's been involved in more deadly fires per unit sold than the infamous Ford Pinto.

