Cybertruck Owner Brutally Mocked by Dozens of Kids After Breaking Down at Baseball Practice

Few things in this world are more brutal than the mockery of children — and an Ohio Cybertruck owner has learned that the hardest way.

As flagged by the Torque News automotive blog, a member of the "Tesla Cybertruck Owner" Facebook group was in for some massive embarrassment when his car's "frunk" (or: front-mounted trunk) refused to open at his son's baseball game.

The Ohio man told his fellow Cybertruck owners that the trouble began when he was just trying to be a good dad and take his 10-year-old to his little league baseball match.

Naturally, he'd put the boy's gear in the frunk, which had always, per her reckoning, been a bit "misaligned slightly." When it refused to open, all hell seemingly broke loose.

$TSLA cybertruck "28 ten year old kids went from thinking the Cybertruck was the coolest vehicle, to pointing and laughing as it was towed away" 😂🤣 🤡 "Frunk has always been misaligned slightly" pic.twitter.com/gdqpL5Ael3 — Stonk King ((((🌕)))) (@StonkKing4) May 11, 2025

"My son’s baseball bag was in there, and the freaking latch decided to allow an inch or two of up-and-down movement but not actually unlatch," the man wrote. "I was going to make the 39-minute drive to get another glove back at the house, only to find that despite the frunk not being able to open, the truck was aware it was not fully closed and retracted."

At this point, the man described, the Cybertruck's attempts to fix the glitch resulted in the dreaded "Limp Mode," which meant it couldn't travel faster than 15 miles per hour. Lots of swearing and resets ensued, apparently to little effect.

Eventually, Tesla service got in touch with the embarrassed Ohio father — but not before all his son's friends, who just a few hours prior thought his Cybertruck was badass, began to mock him.

"After all the screen resets and power shutdown cycles, it was sent to the service center on a flatbed," the man wrote. "I was stuck with a $50 Uber bill, and 28 ten-year-old kids went from thinking the Cybertruck was the coolest vehicle to pointing and laughing as it was towed away on a flatbed truck."

Life comes at you fast — especially, it seems, when you get clowned on by a bunch of Little Leaguers for driving a janky Tesla.

