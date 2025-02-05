An unknown bandit filmed themselves defacing a Tesla Cybertruck with an, er, anatomical drawing — all while someone was seemingly inside of the vehicle.

Posted on X and Reddit, the first-person video shows a vandal spraypainting a cartoonish phallus on the side of the silver geometric vehicle — while, as sharp-eyed observers quickly noticed, someone was still behind the wheel.

Live-action of mild vandalism to a Tesla Cybertruck 👀 pic.twitter.com/VdxRpkP2QD — Creepy (@creepydotorg) February 2, 2025

"Be careful," a user on the r/unusual_whales cryptocurrency subreddit warned potential copycats. "Pretty sure all [Teslas] have cameras looking out from the vehicle."

"In this case the driver was in the truck," another commented. "Which is even funnier."

Elsewhere on Reddit, folks debated the morality of vandalism as it pertains to Tesla's infamous owner, Elon Musk.

"There’s an interesting debate to be had over whether vandalizing a Tesla is ethical or not," waffled a user on r/EnoughMuskSpam, a subreddit geared towards dunking on Musk. "All of us could easily come up a list of pros and cons."

"One thing we can probably agree on is that if people see more videos like this, they will be shy about buying a Tesla, hurting Tesla's stock and Elon's pocketbook," the user continued. "I’m not going to tell you [what] to do except to let your conscience be your guide and act accordingly."

In a nod to the South African-born billionaire's Sieg Heil last month — and certain Musk boosters' equivocation that it was a "Roman Salute" — another r/EnoughMuskSpam user joked that the vandalism "is not a dick" but is instead a "Roman picture."

And speaking of that salute: around the same time this Cyberdick video was going viral, a Tesla showroom in the Netherlands' Hague — yes, that one — was vandalized with anti-Nazi imagery and slogans.

As photos taken after the incident show, angry bilingual vandals spraypainted "f*ck off fascist" and "Nee tegen nazi's," which is Dutch for "no to Nazis." The person or persons also drew two swastikas, making the meaning behind the whole gambit a bit confusing.

🚘 A Tesla showroom in The Hague, Netherlands, has been vandalized with swastika and anti-Nazi slogans. It is not yet known who did it. pic.twitter.com/0l0PxNN0Ka — Bakhmut IN.UA (@Bakhmutinua_eng) February 3, 2025

Taken in tandem, these two disparate defacements serve not only as a reminder of how differently Americans and Europeans treat graffiti, but also stand as stark visual references to the times we're living in.

Be it a dick on a Cybertruck or swastikas at a Tesla showroom, the messages are roughly the same: the world is getting extremely sick of Musk and the horse he rode into the White House on.

More on Tesla and tyranny: Huge Image of Musk’s Nazi Salute Projected Onto German Gigafactory