"It held the accelerator down 100 percent, full throttle."

Tesla has reportedly stopped delivering all Cybertrucks to address a glaring issue with the controversial vehicle's accelerator pedal.

A video making the rounds on social media shows a Cybertruck owner discovering the cover of his accelerator pedal had come off — a longish piece of metal that seemingly wedged itself into the front of the footwell while he was driving.

"It held the accelerator down 100 percent, full throttle," the user reported. Fortunately, he pointed out that hitting the brake pedal "overrides" the accelerator pedal, and he was able to slow down.

"But every time I lifted the brake, it would accelerate again," the owner said. "So I stopped the car, and put it in park."

Shortly afterward, the owner discovered the culprit: the roughly five-inch piece of metal that had come off the accelerator.

Needless to say, it's a glaring safety oversight that could easily lead to a collision. That's not to mention the Cybertruck's ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in around three seconds, giving owners very little time to react before it's too late.

X-formerly-Twitter account Whole Mars Catalog, which has a long history of interacting with Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk, reported that "Tesla has stopped all Cybertruck deliveries for seven days due to an issue with the accelerator pedal." A user on the Cybertruck Owners Forum also reported that an accelerator-related recall had delayed the delivery of their vehicle.

"Hi, we have just been informed of an unexpected delay regarding the preparation of your vehicle," reads a notice from the company provided by another poster on the forum. "We need to cancel your delivery appointment for tomorrow and we will reach out again when we’re able to get you back on the schedule."

The Cybertruck's production has already been mired in problems, from massive panel gaps and cracked "armor glass" to failing steering controls and besmirched stainless steel.

While plenty of this can be chalked up to the Cybertruck being a first-generation vehicle, Tesla already has a reputation for widespread quality control issues.

Over the weekend, Tesla also told Cybertruck employees in an internal memo that their hours would be cut at the Austin Gigafactory, following the first year-over-year decline in quarterly sales since the beginning of the pandemic. (News of mass layoffs at the automaker followed this morning.)

Tesla's immediate cancellation of deliveries highlights the severity of the situation. Needless to say, having a 6,600-pound stainless steel tank go off the rails on public roads is incredibly dangerous.

Tesla doesn't tend to respond to media inquiries, so it's unlikely that we'll hear about the problem from the company itself any time soon.

More on the truck: Cybertruck Gets Stuck on Hill, Crashes Into Tree