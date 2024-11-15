Just a small issue of the gas pedal suddenly not working.

One Job

If there's one thing the Tesla Cybertruck can be relied on for, it's not being reliable.

On Wednesday, Tesla announced it was recalling around 2,431 Cybertrucks manufactured between November 6, 2023, and July 30, 2024, due to an issue with their drive inverters that can cause the vehicles to lose propulsion while driving.

The recall represents roughly eight percent of the 28,250 Cybertrucks that have been sold in the US so far, according to Kelly Blue Book. Moreover, this is the sixth recall for the 2024 model of Tesla pickup, which only began being delivered to customers in November last year.

Power Less

Tesla recalls can often sound worse than they actually are, since in many cases they only need over-the-air software updates to fix. This latest one, however, sounds serious and will require owners to bring their cars into the shop.

Due to a fault with certain drive inverters, which are components in EVs that control the power sent to the motor, affected Cybertrucks can stop producing torque even when the driver is pressing down on the accelerator.

"If the inverter stops producing torque, the driver loses the ability to apply torque to the vehicle using the accelerator pedal resulting in a loss of propulsion, which may increase the risk of a collision," Tesla wrote in its recall report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The automaker said that it first discovered the issue in July after an owner complained of a sudden loss of propulsion in their Cybertruck, with the investigation concluding in late October.

Tesla said it will replace the faulty component free of charge — but the wait will be lengthy, as it won't be even starting to carry out the repairs until December 9.

This Tracks

The Cybertruck has been scrutinized for its dubious reliability ever since it was released last year.

In April, every single one of the unorthodox pickups sold in the US was recalled due to a dangerous issue with its gas pedal that caused it to get stuck in the down position.

Another physical recall came in June, after it was discovered that certain trim pieces could come loose and fly off, and that its enormous front windshield wiper could suddenly stop working. (Mind you, this is a close to $100,000 vehicle.)

Along with all the tales out there about these stainless steel behemoths suddenly breaking down or malfunctioning, it's not hard to see why the Cybertruck has become a bit of a laughingstock — if not a genuine menace on the road.

