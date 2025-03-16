Tesla's highly divisive Cybertruck has long garnered a reputation for falling apart, getting stuck, and generally struggling to keep up with its truckly competition.

Aside from all that — nevermind becoming the number one target of mockery and vandalism on the road due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's abhorrent behavior — it now sounds like the Cybertruck is contending with new woes.

As Electrek reports, Tesla delivery specialists have been telling waiting Cybertruck customers that there's a "containment hold" on all deliveries, a problem that's seemingly related to a giant piece of metal becoming unglued from the car's stainless steel-clad exterior.

It's the latest in a long list of glaring problems plaguing the truck. The vehicle has been hit with more than half a dozen recalls in less than a year of being on the road, highlighting the EV maker's shoddy design work and questionable quality control.

Prospective owners are noting on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum that their delivery dates have been canceled, with dealerships informing them that the truck "needs additional inspection."

While Tesla has yet to — and likely won't — comment on the matter publicly, some users of the forum were informed that it's an issue related to the Cybertruck's "cantrail" trim, a massive exterior piece of stainless steel that arcs over the top of the vehicle's driver and passenger windows.

We've already come across plenty of incidents involving the nine-foot piece of boomerang-shaped window flying off, seemingly as the result of a botched gluing job.

"I ran a quick errand tonight," one driver complained in a post on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum last month, "and while merging and accelerating on the interstate in normal traffic, at about 70 mph, I heard a loud ripping sound and the metal panel liberates and flew into traffic behind me."

"I was not able to stop as I was in the middle of a highway split," they continued. "I rolled the window down and felt for it, and yes, the trim was gone."

Car enthusiast publication Road & Track identified multiple cases of the same panel peeling off its adhesive.

In a video published last month, YouTuber and Cybertruck owner Reid Tomasko warned that the panel can easily fall off, especially when exposed to freezing temperatures.

"This is actually really dangerous," he said. "I've seen quite a few people online where these have come off on the highway."

While his hadn't detached on its own, he voluntarily ripped it off so it wouldn't come unstuck at highway speeds.

And it's not just the cantrail panel. The truck's massive front plate has also been glued on by the carmaker, and images circulating online show how easily the panel can be ripped off.

As Electrek points out, Tesla has yet to issue a public service bulletin related to the issue and it remains unclear if the cantrail trim piece is indeed the reason why deliveries are being halted.

But as many owners have found out the hard way, it's a glaring problem that the EV maker will have to address one way or the other.

