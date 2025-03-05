That's gotta hurt.

With a whopping seven recalls in just over a year — and a fire fatality rate exceeding the infamous Ford Pinto— it's never been a particularly great time to be a Cybertruck owner. But now, thanks to the political meddling of billionaire Tesla owner Elon Musk, it might be worse than ever.

That's what some Cybertruck drivers discovered firsthand at a Lundi Gras parade on Monday — the "Fat Monday" preamble to the famed Mardi Gras — when their hulking electric tanks were endlessly mocked and pelted with trash by revelers.

Videos posted online show a handful of Cybertrucks rolling down the parade route under a relentless barrage of beads and beer cans, a constant chorus of boos ringing out. One three-hour video uploaded by Gizmodo recorded the ordeal from one driver's point of view.

"From inside the Cybertruck, the sound of the beads repeatedly ricocheting off the car is a constant din," wrote Giz' Matthew Gault.

Oh this is DELICIOUS. I love New Orleans. The crowd SPITTING on the cybertrucks and pelting beer, beads, and trash at Mardi Gras led to them all having to be removed by police escort apparently. I love us. pic.twitter.com/4rWrZthSaH — Gabrielle A. Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) March 5, 2025

According to a post on X-formerly-Twitter, at least one Cybertruck had its "bulletproof window" shattered by plastic beads before tucking tail and fleeing the parade under police protection.

At least three Cybertrucks were reportedly there as part of a coordinated effort by an out-of-state Cybertruck Club to ferry parade marshals down the route. One marshal posted about their experience riding in the EV on Reddit, saying it was "boos and attacks from start to evacuation."

"I've been volunteering for the marshals for the past four years and I got assigned to cars this year," the marshal wrote. "We had no idea the cars this year were Cybertrucks until we were assigned... I couldn't believe my eyes. I knew it was gonna be bad but holy shit."

Not ones to break under pressure — unlike their electric pickups — Cybertruck owners likewise took to social media to farm some pity.

"If you think assaulting my wife and vandalizing our Cybertruck is going to persuade us to join your anti-Elon or anti-Tesla views you’re sadly mistaken," wrote Josh "Pappy" Hazel, an organizer of a Tesla driver meetup. "Also, SUPER impressed with how well the Cybertruck performed."

"It was really just an excuse to destroy someone’s property to spread their evil anarchy on everyone," mused an anonymous X account called "I love Teslas," alongside photos of Cybertrucks lined up before the event.

"It was obvious, however, from the onset of the parade rolling this was more about chaos and hatred under the false flag 'we hate Elon," wrote the user. Another Musk-loving account wrote that "This brought tears to my eyes — you having grace for those who do harm to your property. Continue your strength and faith in humankind."

The Lundi Gras incident is just further confirmation that the shoddy EVs really aren't safe anywhere from protestors frustrated at Musk's seemingly untouchable oligarchic reign. In the absence of accountability, trashing Cybertrucks seems to be the next hottest trick for putting financial pressure on Musk.

