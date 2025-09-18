Bet you didn't have this on your 2025 bingo card.

Yesterday, a baffling video started making the rounds on social media showing Tennessee representative Tim Burchett casually claim that alien entities are here on Earth, and that they're rising out of the ocean.

"What if, these are entities that are here on this earth, that have been on this earth for who knows how long, and we think they're coming from way out," he says while strolling along the streets of DC, the Capital rotunda glowing in the distance. "Maybe they did a millennia ago, but they're here, and they're in these deep water areas."

🚨 Rep. Tim Burchett says “entities” are coming from 5-6 deep water sites on Earth pic.twitter.com/rdsfEY0oW3 — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) September 17, 2025

Throughout the minute long cell phone video, the representative stays remarkably serene as he paints a picture of what sounds like an HP Lovecraft story come to life.

"Like we say, we know more about the face of the Moon than we know what's going on there [the ocean]," Burchett continues. "We have a higher propensity of sightings around these five or six — I believe — deep water areas. It creates a question there."

"And then when we have naval personnel telling me we have these sightings, these underwater craft they're chasing that go hundreds of miles an hour, and the best we got is something that does maybe a little under forty miles an hour," he continues. "So I got a lot of questions about that stuff."

It's not immediately clear whether this was the congressman's working theory, or if he was claiming it to be grounded in fact. Back in January, Burchett made headlines for a similar declaration that an unidentified admiral had told him of an alien ocean craft "as large as a football field" traveling at hundreds of miles an hour.

The representative had a rather nonchalant attitude about that, too.

"I'm not worried about them harming me," he said at the time. "I mean, with that capabilities [sic] they would have barbecued us a long time ago."

Still, the incredible news comes a week after a congressional hearing grilled US military and defense officials over a stunning video appearing to show a hellfire missile bounce off an Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), the government's preferred term for unidentified flying objects (UFOs.)

Below is the video I revealed in our @GOPoversight UAP hearing today, made available to the public for the first time. October 30th, 2024: MQ-9 Reaper allegedly tracking orb off coast of Yemen. Greenlight given to engage, missile appears to be ineffective against the target.… pic.twitter.com/jxJwl0e00S — Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) September 9, 2025

That video was presented by Missouri congressman Eric Burlison, who claimed to have received it from a whistleblower of mysterious origins.

"This was taken October 30th, 2024. This video is of an MQ-9 drone tracking an orb, this object, off the coast of Yemen," Burlison said in the hearing.

"There are servers where there's a whole bank of these kinds of videos that congress has not been allowed to see, that the public has not been allowed to see," said George Knapp, a news anchor turned UFOlogist. "Occasionally that stuff gets out in the wild and comes our way, it should be coming to you [congress]. The public should be seeing this stuff. And why you're not allowed to I don't know."

Before anyone starts praying to the Old Ones, it's important to take a step back and question where this video is coming from.

For one thing, Burlison's video was taken in an active war zone, the day Israel began a ground invasion of Lebanon, accompanied by heavy artillery shelling and drone activity. Without knowing where the video was taken in proximity to the various belligerents and their equipment, it's difficult to say what the object's trajectory was or where it came from, making critical inquiry difficult.

And zooming out a bit, Burchett and Burlison aren't exactly the first US officials to become smitten with the idea of UFOs. In fact, it's become something of a tradition among Washington's alien cranks and skeptics alike, with a history dating back to Harry Truman and the anti-Soviet hysteria of the cold war.

That in mind, Burchett's wild claim reads less like a sober reveal, and more like the latest hot air from a long line of UFO crackpots.

