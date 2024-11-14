"As the saying goes, the truth is out there."

Congress Men

Former military officials have once again claimed, despite the Pentagon's declarations to the contrary, that the United States has recovered alien technology.

As NPR reports, these latest House Oversight Subcommittee hearings contained claims both bombastic and pragmatic as ex-government officials insisted that the truth is out there.

Chief among these witnesses was Luis "Lue" Elizondo, a former Defense Department intelligence official who says he worked on a clandestine UAP project prior to the establishment of a more public-facing office during the start of the Biden Administration.

"Advanced technologies not made by our Government — or any other government — are monitoring sensitive military installations around the globe," the whistleblower and author wrote in his submitted testimony. "Furthermore, the US is in possession of UAP technologies, as are some of our adversaries."

Despite suggesting a global alien tech arms race, Elizondo's most recent testimony seemed strikingly pared down from past claims he's made. Earlier this year, for instance, he insisted that the government had a program meant to "trap" extraterrestrial crafts, and was forced to admit that a so-called alien "mothership" photo he presented at a conference in early November was faked.

Secret Saucer

Alongside the ex-Pentagon official was another of the usual UAP suspects: retired Navy admiral Tim Gallaudet, who now leads a consulting firm that searches for alien crafts underwater.

During his testimony, Gallaudet recounted that nearly a decade ago, he witnessed an "unidentified object exhibiting flight and structural characteristics unlike anything in our arsenal."

Later, he says he received a video in his work inbox of a purported UFO — now known as the "Go Fast" video, which was declassified and publicized via the Freedom of Information Act in 2019 — only for it to disappear the "very next day."

These creduility-straining claims from former Pentagon officials were tempered by testimony from former NASA space policy executive Michael Gold, who told the Congressional subcommittee that the best way to get to the truth about ETs is science and de-stigmatization.

"As the saying goes, the truth is out there," Gold said. "We just need to be bold enough and brave enough to face it."

More on UFOs: Retired NASA Astronaut Urges Government to Investigate "Compelling" UFO Claims