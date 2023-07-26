The House Oversight Committee is holding a hearing about highly controversial claims that the US government is secretly hiding evidence of extraterrestrial life, and could even be working to reverse-engineer the otherworldly relics.

Air Force veteran and former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency David Grusch renewed his allegations that the government has not only recovered alien spacecraft over recent decades, but has actively sought to keep the information from leaking to the public.

If that all sounds insane, you're not wrong. And it's worth keeping in mind that Grusch has produced exactly zero evidence to back up his outrageous claims.

The big question? Whether today's hearing will manage to shed any light on the situation.

Congressman Tim Burchett, co-lead of the investigation into UAPs, said that "this is an issue of government transparency. We can’t trust a government that does not trust its people."

"We’re not bringing little green men or flying saucers into the hearing," he added. "Sorry to disappoint about half y’all. We’re just going to get to the facts. We’re going to uncover the cover-up."

Still, Grusch's opening statements did seem to allude to some of those things.

"I was informed, in the course of my official duties, of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program," he wrote, adding that "I made the decision based on the data I collected, to report this information to my superiors and multiple Inspectors General, and in effect become a whistleblower."

"It is my hope that the revelations we unearth through investigations of the Non-Human Reverse Engineering Programs I have reported will act as an ontological (earth-shattering) shock, a catalyst for a global reassessment of our priorities," he concluded. "As we move forward on this path, we might be poised to enable extraordinary technological progress in a future where our civilization surpasses the current state-of-the-art in propulsion, material science, energy production and storage."

Today's hearing also included a rehashing of existing reports of UFO sightings that have made headlines ever since The New York Times published a report back in 2017 that first uncovered a "shadowy" Defense Department UFO program that had been operating for years.

"We were primarily seeing dark grey or black cubes inside of a clear sphere," retired navy pilot Ryan Graves, the first witness to appear alongside Grusch, told lawmakers during today's hearing.

"That was primarily what was being reported when were able to gain a visual tally of these objects," he added. "That occurred over eight years."

The hearing's third witness, former navy commander David Fravor, who famously filmed a "Tic Tac"-shaped object back in 2004, described the object as being " far superior to anything that we had at the time, have today or looking to develop in the next ten years."

"All four of us saw a white 'Tic-Tac' object with a longitudinal axis pointing north-south, and moving very abruptly over the water, like a ping-pong ball," he recalled during his opening statements.

Some Congress members, unsurprisingly, balked at Grusch's previous allegations that the government had recovered "non-human" spacecraft.

North Carolina representative Virginia Foxx pointed to All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office director Sean Kirkpatrick, who told Congress back in April that the office "found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics."

Other onlookers pointed out that members of Congress clearly didn't do their homework before attending today's hearing.

"Not a great sign that [representative Glenn Grothman] launches the UFO Hearings by mentioning reading Frank Edwards' book 'Flying Saucers — Serious Business,'" journalist Garrett Graff tweeted, "which is one of the least reputable books on the subject of the last 75 years."

Graff also called today's opening statements not "compelling (or even particularly smart)," arguing that "these members haven't really done their research to understand the history of UFOs and the US government."

In short, extraordinary claims call for extraordinary evidence. If the government has alien artifacts, let's see them.

More on UFOs: Scientist: No, We Didn't Just Find an Alien Spacecraft on the Bottom of the Ocean