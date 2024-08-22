"We had a plan to set up a real big nuclear footprint, something we knew would be irresistible for these UAP."

Big Talk

A UFO whistleblower and ex-Pentagon official who claims that the government is hiding its knowledge of extraterrestrials is doubling down on his claims in a new memoir.

As the Daily Beast and other outlets report, whistleblower Luis Elizondo's new book, "Imminent: Inside the Pentagon’s Hunt for UFOs," contains in more detail the same kinds of contentions he has long put forth with the help of the New York Times and Blink-182's Tom DeLonge.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Elizondo said he's finally been cleared by the Pentagon to tell the full truth about his claims, which include his assertion that he'd seen glowing green orbs in his house after he began leading a secretive Army office looking into what the government calls "unidentified anomalous phenomena" or UAPs.

As he said in his interview with the British tabloid, the ex-official was also privy to knowledge of "traps" the government set up to catch and capture UAPs.

"We had a plan to set up a real big nuclear footprint," Elizondo said, "something we knew would be irresistible for these UAP."

Once these unwitting ETs fell for the ruse, "the trap would be sprung," he continued.

Trapped In

As with claims made by other government whistleblowers and true believers, Elizondo's insistence on a widespread US government conspiracy to hide the truth about aliens from the American people seems to fall apart under scrutiny.

In a thread on r/UFOs where his Daily Mail interview was posted, for instance, an incredulous Redditor pointed out just how ridiculous the crux of that claim really is.

"Setting up honey pots for UFOs sounds like a terrible idea," the user commented. "Who knows what type of thing you could end up attracting?"

Indeed, if any members of an extraterrestrial race were sophisticated enough not only to travel untold lightyears to Earth but also to hide themselves from us, it seems almost humorous that our human attempts at deception would work.

As ever, we very much do want to believe — but in the case of Elizondo's new book, the only thing that seems provable is that he's on a book tour, with all the pressure to drive sales that process typically entails.

