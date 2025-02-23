Amid a terrifying spate of plane crashes — and increasing public interest and political visibility around unidentified flying object (UFO) sightings — an uptick in mysterious objects and crafts seen by airline pilots seems to be making plane travel even more anxiety-inducing.

According to the English-language Turkish outlet Turkiye Today, air traffic was temporarily suspended at an airport in Gaziantep — Turkey's sixth-largest city — after a pilot spotted a bizarre unidentified flying object at roughly 10,000 feet in the sky.

The UFO in question was lit up and did not appear on radar, the news site indicated. In a video purporting to show the strange object, a strange pulsating light is seen hidden behind overcast clouds. Though an unnamed aviation expert told Turkiye Today that it could have been a drone, the aviation account that posted the video noted in a translation of the post text that there hasn't been any additional information released about the source of the mysterious lights.

IŞIKLI CİSİM HAVA TRAFİĞİNİ DURDURDU ‼️‼️‼️ Gaziantep Havalimanı’nda Tanımlanamayan Cisim Alarmı Gaziantep Havalimanı’nda pilotlar tarafından 8-10 bin feet irtifada ışıklı ve tanımlanamayan bir cisim rapor edildi. Radarda görünmeyen cisimle ilgili olarak iki pilot, hava trafik… pic.twitter.com/kb3mgg48yY — herdem_aviation (@muratherdemm) February 17, 2025

The Gaziantep Airport flight suspensions came less than a month after multiple UFO sightings in the airspace above Istanbul raised alarms among aviators, Turkiye Today also reported — and similarly strange sightings have occurred in recent months, all over the world.

Back in December, Newsweek reported that two pilots saw strange crafts "zipping" through the night sky above Oregon. According to leaked cabin audio heard by the magazine's reporters, an air traffic controller advised one of the pilots to "maneuver as necessary... to avoid the UFO out there." When Newsweek contacted the Federal Aviation Administration for verification, the agency admitted that a pilot did report "seeing unidentified lights" while flying near Seattle.

Just a few weeks prior, the Daily Mail reported that pilots with both American and Spirit Airlines said they saw strange, fast, and bright objects moving near their planes as they flew into the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) airport — and as with the recent sighting in Turkey, the UFOS did not show on anyone's flight radar.

"We are following these two lights that are up above us that are kind of jogging back-and-forth, left and right, for the past, like, half hour," the American Airlines pilot told air traffic controllers at the DFW airport, per audio leaked to the Daily Mail. In another clip shared with the site, the Spirit pilot made similar claims and said they had been "watching [the objects] for about an hour or two in the northwest sky."

"The lights were quite a bit above us on the horizon," the AA pilot later explained to the DM. "My first thought was satellites, but they kept getting super bright and [going] away over and over."

The Spirit pilot, meanwhile, told the air traffic controllers that the UFOS he saw were moving "real quick" and seemed to be roughly "100 miles out in space."

In that instance as well as the others, there's still no official explanation for what the heck was going on. It's obvious that pilots are spooked by what's going on out there — and if the professionals in charge of ferrying us to and from our destinations are getting scared, that's major cause for concern.

More on UFOs: FBI Agents Investigating UFOs Afraid They're About to Be Fired by Trump