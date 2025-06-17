A former NASA official says he thinks the government uses rumors of alien conspiracies to hide its secrets — a suggestion corroborated by a recent bombshell report about military officials spreading UFO disinformation.

In an interview with Fox News, Joseph Gutheinz, a former special agent at NASA's inspector general, said that the US military's clandestine operations are likely behind many UFO conspiracy theories.

"I believe early on in the 1940s when all these UFO stories started coming up, it was because the military was probably testing some aircraft," Gutheinz said, "and they didn't want the Russians to know about it."

Indeed, in a recent exposé from the Wall Street Journal, military officials all but corroborated that the military obfuscated its secret projects at sites like Area 51 by playing into alien rumors. In one anecdote shared with the Pentagon's real-life UFO hunting office, known as the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, a former Air Force colonel even admitted to distributing doctored photos of a so-called "flying saucer" at a bar near the base.

While such trolling may or may not have been cosigned by the Department of Defense, the idea that the military would intentionally exploit theories about UFOs, which the government now calls "unidentified anomalous phenomena" or UAPs, jibes well with Gunthienz's interest in government secrets.

During and after his time at the NASA inspector general's office, the retired special agent has quested to find and return dozens of missing Moon rocks from the Apollo 11 and 17 missions that were, as he found, lost due to the government's lack of transparency.

Over the years, he's helped uncover many of the rocks piecemeal — including one that was in the possession of former president Bill Clinton — and campaigned for greater transparency about the precious and scattered artifacts. One would forgive the man for distrusting the government with secret projects and precious materials.

"If this UFO cover worked," Gutheinz told Fox, "I would not be surprised if there are some people in the military and the government that played along with that in order to conceal our stealth technology."

"The bottom line is," he continued, "I think that we use the UFO cover to hide a lot of things."

