"Would undermine the Trump administration’s commitment to take the U out of UAP."

Amid a looming purge of anti-loyalists, FBI agents who've been investigating mysterious sightings in the sky — wait, did anybody just faintly hear the "X-Files" theme playing? —are concerned that they may get caught up in the Donald Trump dragnet.

As Politico reports, some officials who work with the bureau's secretive "unidentified anomalous phenomena" working group — fed-speak for unidentified flying objects, better known as UFOs — are concerned that having worked on cases related to the Trump-inspired insurrection on January 6, 2021 may lead to their sacking.

"I have spoken to several agents from the UAP Working Group who are afraid of losing their role and the investigation getting unintentionally compromised," formal Naval pilot Ryan Graves, a noted UFO whistleblower, told Politico.

It's unclear exactly how many members of the FBI's UAP Working Group, whose existence had not been revealed before Politico broke this story, were previously involved with Jan. 6 cases. The tenor of concern from Graves and other officials familiar with the office, however, suggests that there's enough overlap to make a difference.

"These leaders might not be aware of the incredible work these agents are doing, and how their investigation could be empowered as part of a formalized intergovernmental effort," said Graves, who also runs an advocacy group for military UFO whistleblowers.

Beyond the authoritarian nightmare of a seemingly Stalinesque expulsion of those who don't fall in lockstep with the White House, the potential gutting of the group could undermine Trump's own stated goals about getting to the bottom of UAP sightings.

Former Army special forces and intelligence official Caison Best told Politico that he'd worked with the group after he saw something he couldn't explain or identify in Colorado — and that hollowing out the office out would be "obviously detrimental" to the work its members do.

"The FBI is one component of the government that is starting to realize what other functions in the government have already known for a long time and have been participating in," Best said, somewhat cryptically. "And if FBI agents are the mechanism to bring that under a legal umbrella, I think they’re doing unbelievably critical work."

Graves put a similar sentiment in layman's terms: purging UAP working group members "would undermine the Trump administration’s commitment to take the U out of UAP."

