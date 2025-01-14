"I think it’s ridiculous that they are not telling you about what is going on with the drones."

Drone Home

Donald Trump has vowed to release information on the first day of his second presidency about the rash of bizarre drone sightings, some of which have been described as "car-sized."

As The Hill reports, the president-elect made the declaration during a meeting of Republican governors who'd gathered at his "Winter White House" of Mar-a-Lago.

"I’m going to give you a report on drones about one day into the administration," he told the governors. "Because I think it’s ridiculous that they are not telling you about what is going on with the drones."

Drones seem to have been heavy on the president-elect's mind in the months since he won his second chance at the Oval Office because, as he told the governors at Mar-a-Lago, "they're over Bedminster a lot."

In early December, the New York Post indeed reported that the mysterious crafts had been spotted near Trump's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. As a result, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily suspended the airspace over and around the Trump National Golf Club, which is also located near the Army's Picatinny Arsenal.

The FBI and Homeland Security also began investigating the sightings, which locals said were occurring on a nightly basis for weeks — though skeptics have argued the sightings likely have more to do with mass hysteria and people misidentifying planes and stars than with any actual mysterious objects in the sky.

Garage Rock

After the strange sightings began over New York and New Jersey late last year, the president-elect claimed that the Biden Administration knew of their origins but wanted to intentionally "keep people in suspense" about them.

"The government knows what is happening," he told reporters in December. "Look, our military knows where they took off from, if it’s a garage they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went."

During the more recent Mar-a-Lago meeting, Trump's gubernatorial lackeys seemed to agree with that assessment.

"We are home to the largest naval base in the world and Quantico and we house a lot of the SEAL teams and have a huge national security infrastructure," Virginia's GOP governor, Glenn Youngkin, told reporters from the Winter White House. "And now, for two years running, we have had drone incursion over secure airspace, and we still don’t know why. I think that’s absolutely unacceptable."

One thing's for sure: on Trump's first day, he's either going to keep his promise or break it — and either way, we'll be watching.

