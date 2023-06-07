Sorry, folks.

Fever Pitch

A decorated Air Force veteran has come forward alleging that the government has recovered alien spacecraft and has been hiding them from the public.

It's a truly wild report from The Debrief — and we're deeply skeptical. But there's no question that the claims, from a former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency named Dave Grusch, are taking hold in a media that's always hungry for UFO content.

Case in point, the story has already picked up headlines in New York Magazine, Vice, The Daily Beast, HuffPo, Fox News, and a slew of tabloids. Perhaps the most interesting, so far, has been The Guardian, which did some digging and came up with two interesting additions to the story.

The first is that NASA went on record — not quite to say the story is totally false, but to deny that it has any knowledge of Grusch's claims.

"One of NASA's key priorities is the search for life elsewhere in the universe, but so far, NASA has not found any credible evidence of extraterrestrial life and there is no evidence that UAPs are extraterrestrial," a NASA spokesperson told the newspaper. "However, NASA is exploring the solar system and beyond to help us answer fundamental questions, including whether we are alone in the universe."

Hangar Nail

The Guardian's other interesting tidbit? An interesting analysis from a guy named Nick Pope, who previously investigated UFOs for the British Ministry of Defence.

"It’s one thing to have stories on the conspiracy blogs, but this takes it to the next level, with genuine insiders coming forward," he told the paper, calling the account "very significant."

According to Pope, Grusch knew that the stakes were incredibly high as leaking classified information to lawmakers can have some severe consequences.

"People say: 'Oh, people make up stories all the time,'" he added. "But I think it's very different to go before Congress and go to the intelligence community inspector general and do that."

But when it comes to British intelligence, Pope said he never saw any evidence of recovered alien craft during his career.

"Some of our cases were intriguing," Pope told The Guardian. "But we didn’t have a spaceship in a hangar anywhere. And if we did, they didn’t tell me."

More on the reports: We're Deeply Skeptical, But a Government Whistleblower Claims the US Has Recovered "Non-Human" Spacecraft

