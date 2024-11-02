"Looks like we can put this one bed."

A Pentagon UFO whistleblower has admitted something that often feels unprecedented for anyone involved in the government: that he was wrong.

In a post on X-formerly-Twitter, ex-intelligence official Luis "Lue" Elizondo owned up to sharing a photo purporting to show a UFO that he later learned was fake.

"A photo that was provided to me by a friend in Government a couple of years ago was presented by me two days ago at our engagement in Philadelphia," the former head of the Defense Department's secret UFO tracking program wrote, referencing a private event in the city of brotherly love that took place earlier in the week.

In a clip posted by UFO journalist Steven Greenstreet, Elizondo was seen presenting in Philadelphia on a so-called "mothership" purported to have been seen over Bucharest, the Romanian capital, in 2022.

"Guess what we caught in Romania in 2022?" he told attendees per a video taken from inside the event and posted to X. "By the way, [the photo was taken from] the US Embassy."

Teamwork

Shortly after the presentation, however, digital sleuths discovered that the photo had not been taken from the vantage point of the Bucharest embassy at all.

A power plant in the background of the image suggested it had instead been taken hundreds of miles away in the town of Arad. With a simple reverse image search, Elizondo's fellow UFO hunter John Greenewald, Jr. traced it to its source: a Facebook group called "Mysterious Ancient Discoveries."

What's more, Greenewald suggested, per findings from another debunked viral UFO photo, that the "mothership" in the whistleblower's photo may well have been a chandelier.

Instead of being angry at the revelation that his mothership was more mundane than met the eye, Elizondo lauded the teamwork it took to debunk his claim.

"Looks like we can put this one bed," he wrote. "Excellent work to whoever solved this one and a big thank you! Crowdsourcing works."

"Now let’s see," Elizondo continued, "if together we can figure out the rest."

We've gotta hand it to him: for someone who's made some outrageous claims, including his recent insistence that there was a secret government program meant to "trap" alien tech," Elizondo's humility is welcome.

