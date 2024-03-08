That's exactly the kind of thing the Pentagon would say.

No Aliens

The Pentagon has released a 63-page, unclassified report to the public, concluding that it had found no evidence of extraterrestrials, let alone the secret reverse-engineering of recovered alien technology by the US government, in its investigation of UFO sightings.

It's yet another wet blanket being thrown on recent conspiratorial and increasingly far-fetched claims.

The Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) "found no verifiable evidence that any UAP sighting has represented extraterrestrial activity," the office's acting director Tim Phillips told reporters, as quoted by ABC News.

"AARO has found no verifiable evidence that the US government or private industry has ever had access to extraterrestrial technology" or ever "illegally or inappropriately withheld" information from Congress.

UFO Conspiracy

The news comes after Air Force veteran and former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency David Grusch came forward last year, alleging that the government had secretly recovered alien spacecraft — and even dead "pilots" inside them — for decades as part of a top-secret UFO retrieval program.

The topic of "unidentified aerial phenomena" (UAPs), as they've come to be known in government circles, has hit fever pitch as of late, with government organizations including NASA taking recent reports of UFO sightings more seriously. At the same time, we've seen a resurgence of conspiracy theories, claims of government cover-ups, and plenty of outlandish claims as well.

What brought the topic back into public consciousness was a series of sightings made by US military pilots over the last few decades, as seen in a number of declassified videos.

But as expected, evidence of an extraterrestrial explanation has yet to surface, despite widespread speculation that these mysterious objects were somehow breaking the laws of physics.

According to the latest report, most of the UAP sightings could be blamed on the "misidentification of ordinary phenomena and objects," and some of them may have been due to the rapid emergence of new technologies like drones.

Thanks to the internet, the topic of UFOs is proving "more pervasive now than ever," according to the report.

"Aside from hoaxes and forgeries, misinformation and disinformation is more prevalent and easier to disseminate now than ever before, especially with today's advanced photo, video, and computer generated imagery tools," the report reads.

To get a better sense of what these UAPs could be, the AARO is now working on a real-time UAP sensor technology dubbed "Gremlin," which could be deployed "in reaction to reports," as Phillips told journalists today.

Whether those efforts will end up bearing any fruit, let alone catch aliens, remains to be seen.

