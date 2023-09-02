The truth is out there — or the videos are, at least.

Military Matters

Thanks to a new website for the Pentagon's UFO office, you won't have to go painstakingly through the New York Times' leak archives to watch all the military's declassified videos of what the government is now calling "unidentified aerial phenomena," or UAPs.

This week, the Department of Defense announced the launch of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) homepage, which not only has all eight of the Pentagon's declassified UAP videos but also provides a place for government and military employees to report their own brushes with strange objects in the sky.

"This website will provide information, including photos and videos, on resolved UAP cases as they are declassified and approved for public release," a DOD press release reads.

Of course, the information provided is as sparse as one would expect from a site with a ".mil" address. In one particularly unsettling video, which was shot by a Naval pilot in 2021 and declassified in 2022, a strange spherical object zooms past the camera at a seemingly impossible speed — and the description on the AARO site merely reads that it "demonstrates the typical speed at which military aircraft may approach an unknown object."

Food Chain

Alongside the AARO site acting as a video and information hub, its capacity as a place for government workers to submit their own sightings to the Pentagon will likely help simplify the UAP reporting process, which previously required official documentation at multiple stages up the chain of command and basically seemed like a pain.

Of course, there's one caveat so giant that it's almost invisible: all of the Pentagon's UAP intelligence and documentation comes from military or government employees, which means that anyone who's had credible sightings outside the government is not under the AARO's current purview.

"Today, these same UAP are still being seen; we still don't know what they are; and our government has no idea of the scope of the problem," ex-Naval pilot and Congressional UFO whistleblower Ryan Graves wrote in Newsweek earlier this summer. "That's because pilots, both commercial and military, are encountering UAP, and the majority of these cases are going unreported."

If you're hoping to see proof of aliens on a military-run website, you're out of luck — but nevertheless, these videos and the information the Pentagon says it will soon release about historical UFO/UAP sightings are intriguing indeed.

