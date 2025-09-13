Someone has leaked a video of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon (UAP) — the military's preferred term for unidentified flying objects, better known as UFOs — to Congress.

As USA Today reports, this never-before-seen video was provided anonymously to Eric Burlison, a Missouri Republican and member of the House of Representative's UAP Caucus, and shows a bizarre encounter that occurred last October off the coast of Yemen.

In the video, an Air Force MQ-9 "Reaper" drone tracks the object that Burlison referred to as an "orb" over the water until a second Reaper fires a precision Hellfire missile at the UAP. Although it's unclear what mission was occurring during the footage, it did occur the same time that the US and its allies were conducting strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Below is the video I revealed in our @GOPoversight UAP hearing today, made available to the public for the first time. October 30th, 2024: MQ-9 Reaper allegedly tracking orb off coast of Yemen. Greenlight given to engage, missile appears to be ineffective against the target.… pic.twitter.com/jxJwl0e00S — Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) September 9, 2025

The strange object took the hit and was momentarily pushed off its trajectory by the missile, which also appeared to cause some debris to eject from it, before correcting course. It's unclear from the video, which zoomed out just after the strike, where the debris went.

Hellfire missiles pack a punch. As Military.com details, these missiles can be launched both air-to-air or air-to-ground, and are "capable of defeating any known tank in the world today." Whatever that orb was, in other words, its ability to bounce back from a Hellfire strike would suggest it was tougher than a tank.

During the hearing, as USA Today notes, witnesses to the event — including three military veterans — said there is no known human technology that could survive a Hellfire hit.

Discussing the video, neither Burlison nor UAP journalist George Knapp chose to hypothesize on what the video showed — but still remarked at how strangely the objected acted after the missile strike.

"That's the Hellfire missile smacking into that UFO and just (bouncing) right off," Knapp said, per ABC News' write-up of the hearing. "And it kept going."

"And it looks like the debris was taken with it," Burlison responded.

"Yeah," the reporter responded. "What the hell is that?"

In response to ABC's requests for comment, a Department of Defense spokesperson demurred.

"I have nothing for you," they said.

Knapp, meanwhile, was glad that the video had been released, even if outside official channels.

"The public should be seeing this stuff," the UAP journalist said during the hearing, and "why you're not allowed to, I don't know."

