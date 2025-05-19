When looking for extraterrestrial life, scientists found something odd — two bizarre electromagnetic pulses coming from a distant constellation that cannot be explained.

In a new study published in the journal Acta Astronautica, researchers from NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory admitted they could not rule out the chance that the twin star pulses they detected within Ursa Major, some 100 light-years away, were related to alien life.

The star in question, HD 89389, is slightly larger and brighter than our Sun and was the focus of observation for veteran NASA scientist Richard Stanton. In 2023, Stanton detected an unexpected signal emanating from the star: two identical and fast pulses roughly 4.4 seconds apart that made it flash brightly, dim, and then flash again.

"The star gets brighter-fainter-brighter and then returns to its ambient level," Stanton told Universe Today. "This variation is much too strong to be caused by random noise or atmospheric turbulence. How do you make a star, over a million kilometers across, partially disappear in a tenth of a second? The source of this variation can't be as far away as the star itself."

This signal had never been detected before, but to make sure it wasn't something else, the researcher spent an estimated 1,500 hours, which is the equivalent of about two months straight, comparing it to everything from planes and lightning to meteors and system malfunctions.

When none of those searches yielded anything similar, Stanton told Universe Today that he felt confident that what he was seeing had not been observed for that Ursa Major star before. However, it did resemble another surprise twin pulse observation from 2019 that emanated from a hot gas giant now named Dimidium located about 50 light-years from Earth.

The electromagnetic pulses emitted from Dimidium were initially dismissed as having been caused by birds, as Universe Today notes.

To avoid a similarly false conclusion, Stanton began positing all manner of explanations related to the strange signals, including atmospheric conditions on Earth or even an anomalous reading due to our planet's gravity — but none of them "are really satisfying at this point," he said.

"We don't know what kind of object could produce these pulses or how far away it is," the scientist said. "We don't know if the two-pulse signal is produced by something passing between us and the star or if it is generated by something that modulates the star's light without moving across the field."

It's way too soon to tell what's going on with those strange signals from Ursa Major — but it seems certain that something weird is going on there, and that whatever is causing it will be fascinating indeed.

"Until we learn more," Stanton concluded, "we can't even say whether or not extraterrestrials are involved!"

