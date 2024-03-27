"They've been here for quite some time."

I Want To Believe

After coming out as an alien believer publicly last summer, "The View" moderator and veteran actress Whoopi Goldberg has expounded on her beliefs.

"They're already here," Goldberg said during a recent exchange with "Ghostbusters" star Kumail Nanjiani on the talk show. "They've been here for quite some time."

The topic arose after another of the show's hosts asked Nanjiani — who had a small part in an "X-Files" episode long before recording a podcast about the show — if he believed in ghosts following his experience rebooting the iconic film.

"I don't know if I believe in ghosts, I've never had an encounter or anything," he said. "I'll tell you what: I do believe in aliens. I think aliens are like circling us, waiting for us to get it together, so they can come on down."

It was then that Goldberg told her co-hosts that she thinks aliens are among us.Playing along, the "Silicon Valley" star asked Goldberg what she thinks the aliens are doing — and that's when things got really bizarre.

"They're watching us," Goldberg said matter-of-factly to laughs from both the audience and her fellow cast members, which shifted the topic away from the extraterrestrial and back onto Nanjiani.

Always Has Been

This isn't the first time in recent months that the "Sister Act"-tress has talked aliens, either.

Last year, she chimed in during another episode of "The View" to say that she'd long been a believer — and that she knew they were real long before Congress had its groundbreaking but ultimately opaque hearings about the Pentagon's knowledge of what they call "unidentified anomalous phenomena" or UAPs.

"Well, I knew," Goldberg said last July of the hearings, which saw an ex-government employee claiming that the military had reverse-engineered alien artifacts. "I don't know why everybody else is so surprised. We're not the only ones in the universe. We're just not."

"There are more things in heaven and Earth that we are aware of, and we have to be aware of, because that is the nature of being an Earthling," she quipped later, citing the famous "Hamlet" line. "It's going to happen, it has happened, and, so far, we're alright."

While she's far from the first celebrity to come out as an alien believer, it is a score for team ET that they have Whoopi on their side — after all, we're talking about an actor with an iconic role on "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

