As Elon Musk wielded a chainsaw during a baffling appearance at a political event, the mother of several of his children is begging for help, saying he's not responding to an urgent issue around one of their kids' health.

In a since-deleted post on X-formerly-Twitter, the 36-year-old songstress and producer Claire "Grimes" Boucher implored Elon Musk to "plz respond about our child's medical crisis." Although we don't know much about the situation, including which of their three children she's referencing or what the kid is going through, whatever is going on clearly has the "Oblivion" singer spooked.

"I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation," she continued. "This requires immediate attention."

Seemingly at wit's end, Grimes insisted that if Musk didn't want to speak to her directly he could "designate or hire someone who can do that we can move forward on solving" the "urgent" issue.

The entreaties — which came less than a week after conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed that she'd secretly given birth to Musk's 13th child — didn't end there.

In another deleted post, Boucher refused to provide further details about the child or what medical issue they're having — but seemingly had no such reticence about putting Musk's behavior on blast.

"I'm not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap," she wrote, "so I need him to fucking respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at."

Though this isn't the first time Grimes has turned to social media to get her ex's attention about their kids, this situation is, if she's to be believed, far more serious due to the mysterious "medical crisis" she mentioned.

Whatever is going on, it is starting to seem that Musk's gross father was right on one count: he's not a good dad, and the way he handles his progeny is clearly harmful.

