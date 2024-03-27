You hate to see it.

Exes and Unfollows

That was fast! It appears that billionaire Elon Musk has once again unfollowed his ex-girlfriend Claire "Grime" Boucher on X-formerly-Twitter, as caught by the ever-on-top-of-things bot account @BigTechAlert.

Per @BigTechAlert, the latest unfollowing seems to have occurred on either March 23 or March 24. That's pretty striking timing, given that Boucher soft-launched her new boyfriend, believed to be DJ Matteo "Anyma" Milleri, on Instagram on March 23. The @BigTechAlert bot also noticed that Musk recently followed an account called @healyourdepress, which shares feel-good content it claims in its bio will "heal your anxiety or depression."

"This is quite a one-two punch," Rest of World journalist Russell Brandom quipped of the unfollowing-slash-following juxtaposition in a Bluesky post.

Rinse and Repeat

Unsurprisingly, the comments section of the Big Tech Alert was packed with takes on the situation.

"Spicy," wrote one X user.

"Love hurts sometimes," added another.

"Bros about to enter demon mode," another netizen chimed in, seemingly referring to the time that Grimes told Musk's biographer, Walter Isaacson, that Musk can sometimes enter a "demon mode" that causes him to "act with a real lack of empathy."

We can't stress enough that this isn't the first time the SpaceX CEO has unfollowed the EDM musician, with whom he shares three young children (and is currently engaged in a litigious custody battle.) Much of Musk and Boucher's relationship has played out publicly on X, and during their on-and-off relationship — which lasted from 2018 to 2022 — Musk unfollowed Boucher at least three separate times.

To be fair, unless the split is amicable — which, as it stands, this one doesn't appear to be whatsoever — unfollowing an ex-partner is probably a healthy thing to do. It's at least healthier than tweeting disparaging memes that could be about said ex's new partner. And honestly, it's surprising that either of these people were still following each other considering their ongoing legal battles over their kids.

Still, given the whims at which Musk has followed and unfollowed Boucher before, we wouldn't be too shocked to see the cycle repeat in the future.

