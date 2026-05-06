Video Shows Amazon Drone Dropping Package Into Pond

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Setting aside the graver concerns about aerial surveillance and safety for a moment, there’s also the mundane reality that Amazon’s delivery drones are still ironing out some serious kinks.

While they no longer seem to be crashing into easily avoidable obstacles as frequently as they once did, Amazon’s MK30 drones are racking up some numbers in the claims department.

One video, shared on TikTok by the user sk1mplyz, shows the moment Amazon’s drone plopped a customer’s package on the bank of a pond, which immediately tumbled into the water before floating off like a cardboard boat.

“Uhh — it just threw it in the f***ing water!” the dumbfounded cameraman exclaims.

While Amazon customers can set a landing zone for drone-based deliveries, the craft frequently miss the mark.

One video from summer of 2025 shows an Amazon drone dropping a box dangerously close to a customers’ backyard pool. Within moments, the air kicked up by the MK30’s six intense propellors pushes the box directly into the water. In an interview with local media, the property owner, Daniel Munez, said Amazon had pre-selected that specific location by default, so he just went along with it.

“So we just let them choose it for us,” Munez said. “I’ve actually had two people message me that had the same incident happen.”

While the vast majority of Prime Air deliveries presumably go off without a hitch at this point, the edge cases are hard to miss, given that these hulking drones are about 5.5 feet in diameter and 80 pounds in weight.

Amazon didn’t respond to a request for comment by press time.

More on Amazon delivery drones: Amazon Drones Kamikaze Into Construction Equipment, Burst Into Flames