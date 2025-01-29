Musician — and mother of three of billionaire Elon Musk's children — Claire "Grimes" Boucher seems to have spent a little too much time with her head buried in the sand.

In a ringingly disingenuous statement on X-formerly-Twitter, Boucher attempted to "address a certain toxicity in the Grimes fandom," arguing that "I very much denounce Nazi-ism and white supremacy" in light of "persistent trolls on Reddit" that have been "pushing this white supremacy/ Nazi thing."

The timing of the statement is particularly eyebrow-raising since it was posted a week after the father of her children performed not one but two Hitler salutes at president Donald Trump's inauguration, followed up by a barrage of Holocaust jokes.

"I am sorry I didn't take this more seriously sooner, I did not realize the extent of the issue," she wrote, referring to the alleged trolls. "But it has come to my attention from some of y'all that this has been creating a lot of trouble."

When another user (whose account has since been taken down) pointed out that she seems to be "friends with a lot of alt-right white supremacist nazi adjacent folks" — a clear reference to the father of her children and his ardent supporters — Boucher played dumb.

"Who?" she responded, ignoring her proximity to Musk.

A screenshot of the bewildering exchange was met with disbelief on X-formerly-Twitter.

"Love her music but she's dumb as a bag of rocks," one user tweeted.

"She really... requires an unusual level of intellectual assistance," another wrote.

It's anyone's guess what mix of performative cluelessness, fame-chasing trollishness, and Stockholm syndrome motivated Boucher's latest posts.

But one thing's for sure: she's repeatedly apologized for her ex-boyfriend's extremely troubling behavior. She has gone as far as to defend Musk's gaming skills, despite him being caught red-handed while blatantly cheating. Boucher also hurried to Musk's defense after he implied that black firefighters were to blame for the devastating fires in Los Angeles.

Musk's abhorrent behavior during Trump's inauguration, which has since been denounced by much of the rest of the world, doesn't appear to have fully registered in Boucher's mind.

"Am sad at the division in the world rn," she wrote in her statement. "And I'm rly sorry anyone who has had to see super toxic negative things in the Grimes fandom on my behalf."

It's not the first time Boucher has weighed in on Musk after his public flirtations with fascism, even if she seems hazy on the takeaway.

"It's absurd that someone can be this canceled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened," she wrote in a January 21 tweet, a day after Musk performed two Hitler salutes."I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting."

"I'm happy to denounce Nazi-ism — and the far alt-right," she added in a follow-up.

Where Boucher and Musk stand as of right now remains unclear. The pair have been involved in an ugly custody battle over their children.

In November, Boucher denied having moved into Musk's "compound" designed for his children and mothers — but once again defended Musk.

"The rockets must fly, and I will support that cause to my dying breath," she tweeted at the time, referring to Musk's space venture SpaceX. "But we are not together anymore, as this story implies."

More on Grimes: Grimes Defends Elon Musk While Fleeing Fire He's Blaming on Woke