This week, multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk blamed the disastrous Los Angeles wildfires on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The SpaceX CEO even went as far as to agree with a disgusting comment by far-right pundit Matt Walsh, who argued that Los Angeles was struggling with the ongoing fires because it "set out to exclude white men from becoming firefighters."

The billionaire's belief that racially diverse hiring practices are somehow to blame is a preposterous and unabashedly racist argument that flies in the face of reason and conveniently glosses over the things that actually played a big role: severe budget cuts causing a shortage of firefighters, not to mention the looming global disaster of climate change.

Yet his ex-girlfriend the musician Claire "Grimes" Boucher — with whom he was recently embroiled in a nasty custody battle over their several kids — hurried to his defense.

In a Thursday post on her ex's social media platform X, Boucher revealed that she "just had to evacuate" LA and ended up "aimlessly driving out of the city."

When another user accused her of having been "married to one of the most evil climate deniers of all time," Boucher defended Musk, arguing that he was "pretty vocal about climate change and is primarily known for, in part, revolutionizing electric vehicles" — a rote and woefully out-of-date characterization.

Musk himself repeatedly downplayed the role of climate change in the ongoing LA fires, flying in the face of decades of scientific evidence.

"I think there's plenty to be angry about but when you stray from fact and reason, your critique loses power," she added. "The biggest challenge right now is not falling into creating and consuming dopamine rage bait on social media and focussing on thoughtful, rational, truth-based discourse so that we can properly diagnose and solve our problems."

Even more gallingly, it's Musk who's currently one of the biggest sources of "dopamine rage bait on social media" as the disaster unfolds, who's ultra-publicly doing his very best to bury "rational, truth-based discourse."

As if falling in line to support one of the biggest and vilest sources of disinformation online wasn't enough, the tweet highlights her and Musk's highly unusual relationship. For quite some time now, things have been pretty rocky between the two, to say the least. An ugly custody battle over their three children that almost drove her to bankruptcy has put a strain on their years-long relationship.

Meanwhile, Boucher took to X to follow Musk's lead and spread unsubstantiated claims.

"Seen a few videos of ppl setting fires," she wrote in a tweet. "I think there was at least some crime involved in this, def some smart villain planning if so."

As always, it's hard to get an accurate read on how Boucher feels about Musk and his sociopathic beliefs. Is this really the time to come to his defense as thousands of homes burn in LA?

Is there really any nuance left in their relationship, or has Boucher finally given up to drink the Kool-Aid? Sources told People magazine in November that she was planning on moving into a mansion set aside by Musk as part of a strange compound for his many kids and their mothers.

It's unclear how Boucher feels about DEI hiring practices specifically — but perhaps at this point, it's best not to even ask.

More on Grimes: Grimes Says Elon Musk’s Brutal Custody Battle Was Driving Her to Bankruptcy