RFK Jr Startled by Trump’s Ability to Remain Alive Despite Dumpster-Tier Diet

Much ink has been spilled over US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s dalliances with anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, brain worms, nicotine pouches, and bizarre self-treatment with a synthetic dye known as methylene blue.

In spite of all those wellness eccentricities of his own, Kennedy is apparently in awe of his boss Donald Trump, who he says spends his days “pumping himself full of poison.”

In a recent appearance on the Katie Miller Podcast — hosted by the wife of Stephen Miller, who currently serves as homeland security advisor to the White House — Kennedy expressed astonishment that the president is even alive.

“He eats really bad food,” the health secretary dished. “Which is McDonald’s, and, you know, candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity — I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is.”

Though Kennedy acknowledged that Trump eats “really good food” when he’s staying in a place like Mar-a-Lago, he says those habits fall away the second he gets on the road.

“If you travel with him you get this idea that he’s just pumping himself full of poison all day,” Kennedy told Miller. “He wants to eat food from big corporations because he trusts it and he doesn’t want to get sick when he’s on the road.”

Trump’s health woes have been a topic of heated debate since he assumed his second term in office. He’s currently the oldest person to be elected president in US history, a superlative which has come with complications like daytime fatigue, visible bruising, and what his critics say is observable cognitive decline. (A mysterious CT scan that the president has struggled to explain hasn’t helped dispel those concerns.)

Whether Trump’s diet is contributing to his health woes is hard to say for certain — the administration insists he remains perfectly fit — but if Kennedy’s astonishment is any indication, the BigMacs certainly aren’t helping.

