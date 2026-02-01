Lab Grown Meat Is Failing For One Key Reason, Analyst Claims

For years, the cultivated meat industry has struggled to emerge as a practical alternative to the brutal factory farming sector. The key reason? Perhaps not that lab grown meat isn’t a viable product, but that intense regulations have strangled it in the cradle.

A new analysis by the food industry publication Just Food found that the majority of cultivated meat companies — those working to bring cell-cultured meat to market — have struggled thanks to a lack of regulatory approvals from government food agencies. Despite a ton of early investor interest in these kinds of companies and an increasingly competitive price point, many are being forced to shutter operations before they can get a product to shelves.

“While it’s disappointing to see company closures, as with any highly innovative sector, not all companies will make it through the tough early stages,” Carlotte Lucas, industry head at Good Food Institute Europe told Just Food.

“However, regulatory inefficiencies, such as longer, unpredictable approval times, have been a critical barrier for companies hoping to bring products to market and have led to some start-ups considering other regions or even relocating overseas,” Lucas continued.

Without regulatory approval in regions like Europe and North America, lab-grown meat startups can’t scale their operations into the kinds of consumer markets that have expressed interest in alternative meats. Instead, they tend to find niche buyers in the restaurant industry, with mixed success.

“While the regulatory work is essential, it’s very resource intensive, it’s very time intensive, and each player needs to go through that process,” Erika Georget, managing director of The Cultured Hub told Just Food.

Georget suggests that scaling up biomass production is essential for success in the lab-grown meat industry — biomass referring to the animal cells utilized in growing cultivated meat. It puts lab-grown meat companies in a paradoxical bind: startups need regulatory approval to scale commercially, but also need commercial scale to survive the regulatory process.

“Even for those that have had approval for restaurants and so on, a challenge is that companies don’t have enough quantity yet to really serve a classical retail business and at an acceptable cost based on pure biomass,” Georget told the outlet.

Until regulators create clearer, faster pathways to approval, cultivated meat risks becoming a cautionary tale of urgently-needed innovation killed by bureaucratic overreach.

