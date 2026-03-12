Robot Escorted Away By Cops After Terrorizing Old Woman

Sign up to see the future, today Can’t-miss innovations from the bleeding edge of science and tech Email address Sign Up Thank you!

A robot in Macau was escorted away by cops after apparently startling an old lady who was later hospitalized, according to reports from the Macau Post and the South China Morning Post.

Police told public broadcaster TDM that the incident occurred near a residential complex in Patane last Thursday. The 70-year-old woman was reportedly looking at her phone while walking down the street around 9:00 PM when she suddenly noticed a humanoid robot, a Unitree G1 model, following right behind her.

Her reaction was anything but positive. A video circulating online shows the woman berating the robot as a small gaggle of passersby looked on, with reports saying that she was complaining of how the bot “frightened” her.

“You’re making my heart race!” she yelled, via the Macau Post. “You’ve got plenty to do, so what’s the point of messing around with this? Are you freaking crazy?”

Amid her rant, the robot raises both arms, perhaps apologetically, or perhaps in exasperation. Either way, we suspect it did little to help its case.

Later, the clip shows two officers escorting the mechanical troublemaker away, in what is probably the silliest perp walk you’ll lay eyes on. One of the cops even places a hand on the robot’s shoulder, humanizing the display.

Reports suggest that the robot belonged to an education center in Macau and was being used for “promotional activities” in the area. It was returned to its operator, a 50-year-old man, police said, who was reminded to exercise more caution while using the robot in public spaces.

Towin Mak, a representative from the educator center that owned the robot, explained to TDM that the incident happened as the robot was leaving the area. The woman stopped in the middle of the walkway to check her phone, and because the robot couldn’t get around, it simply waited behind her, he claimed. That’s when she noticed the robot with its lights on, startling her, given the late hour.

A simple accident or not, it apparently caused the old woman serious distress. After police arrived on the scene, she told them she felt unwell and asked to be taken to the hospital. She was later discharged after examination and treatment, and said she would not file a complaint. Police confirmed there was no physical contact or injuries.

Chinese-speaking netizens were amused by the story, and in particular the absurd display of cops escorting the diminutive android. Many joked that the police had “arrested” the robot. Some launched into a debate on the ethics and safety of robots operating in public spaces alongside humans. The Unitree G1 model in particular is increasingly seen being operated in public in China, and is popular for use in social media stunts.

