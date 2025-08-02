These days, robots with varying degrees of impressiveness can manage all kinds of tasks. But two diminutive humanoids seen boxing with outsize gloves at the recent World AI Conference in Shanghai may take the cake.

In a video posted to X, AI security researcher Helen Toner — who was, it should be noted, a driving force behind the ultimately failed coup against CEO Sam Altman back in November 2023 — showed off the boxing ring prowess of two short-statured robots from the Chinese company Unitree.

But Unitree did have the demo that impressed me most at the expo—two humanoids boxing. I’m actually not sure how much of this was autonomous vs. remote operated, but at a minimum the balance/stabilization must be automatic, and that’s impressive. Not perfect though (see 0:50) pic.twitter.com/7llcN9uY86 — Helen Toner (@hlntnr) July 31, 2025

Known as the "Iron Fist King," this new robot model has indeed made waves since Unitree unveiled it in a splashy boxing tournament in May.

As Toner alludes in her post, these boxing bots aren't quite autonomous just yet. The robots are, for now, remote-controlled by human operators who choreograph their ducks and punches.

Even so, the AI researcher was impressed with the robots' balance and stabilization mechanisms, which she noted in her tweet "must be automatic."

Along with that first match and the Shanghai demo, Unitree showed off the Iron Fist Kings to students at Hangzhou Qian Xuesen School in Hangzhou, China during yet another match between bots in May. Naturally, the kids ate it up.

"It's incredible," remarked one of the tykes when interviewed by the Hong Kong newspaper Bastille Post. "Now I really want to know how these robots can fight with each other."

It appears that same school, which is located in the town where Unitree is headquartered, has become something of a test market for the company's wares. Back in February, its better-known G1 humanoid robot was filmed dancing with — and perhaps overshadowing — two people there.

🚀Unitree G1 is dancing—LIVE with students! At Hangzhou Qian Xuesen School, the Unitree G1 humanoid robot showcased its latest dance moves, synchronizing perfectly with students. No CGI.

No AI-generated effects.

Just real robotics in action!#UnitreeG1 #Robotics #AI pic.twitter.com/ZWPg2eK3yR — NEUZEN AI (@Neuzenai23) February 25, 2025

At the AI conference in Shanghai, Toner didn't get a glimpse of G1, but she did see other companies' robots engaged in everything from playing tic-tac-toe to cheerleading with real pom-poms.

Still, she said that the boxing little robots were the "most impressive" of the bunch — and having seen footage them in three very different arenas, we have to agree.

